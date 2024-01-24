Limbus Company tier list: All Identities ranked (January 2024)

The Limbus Company tier list ranks all playable characters (called Identities in-game) with unique skills. Each character has one of these skill types: Blunt, Slash, and Pierce. They also possess one of these Sin Affinities: Envy, Gloom, Gluttony, Lust, Sloth, Wrath, and Pride. They come in three rarities, from the lowest 1-star to the highest 3-star.

Limbus Company is a turn-based gacha title developed by Project Moon and features over 50 Identities obtainable from the in-game gacha system. You also pull E.G.O. from the in-game gacha system; they can be equipped to the characters, enabling them to perform an additional skill.

That being said, this article provides a complete Limbus Company tier list for January 2024.

(R Corp. 4th Pack Rabbit) Heathcliff and (The One Who Shall Grip) Sinclair stand atop the Limbus Company tier list for January 2024

All Limbus Company Identities are ranked into SS, S, A, B, and C tiers. Like other gacha games’ tier lists, characters in the SS tier are overpowered, and those in the C tier perform poorly in the battle.

See below for the Limbus Company tier list for January 2024.

SS-tier

(R Corp. 4th Pack Rabbit) Heathcliff in Limbus Company (Image via Project Moon)

The units that fall under this Limbus Company tier list category are the best options in the current meta. They can win clashes with almost all enemies in this gacha.

(R Corp. 4th Pack Rabbit) Heathcliff

(The One Who Shall Grip) Sinclair

(W Corp. L3 Cleanup Agent) Ryoshu

(Effloresced E.G.O.:Spicebush) Yi Sang

(LCCB Assistant Manager) Ishmael

(Lobotomy E.G.O.:Matic Bullet) Outis

(Molar Boatworks Fixer) Ishmael

(W Corp. L3 Cleanup Agent) Yi Sang

(Dieci Assoc. South Section 4) Rodion

(K Corp. Class 3 Excision Staff) Hong Lu

(The Pequod Harpooner) Heathcliff

(Zwei Association South Section 4) Gregor

S-tier

(Clinq South Section 4 Director) Sinclair in Limbus Company (Image via Project Moon)

The S-tier units can help you breeze through any stage conveniently. They are more robust than every other unit but are less potent than the SS ones. Upgrade them whenever possible, and you’re good to go.

(Clinq South Section 4 Director) Sinclair

(Lobotomy E.G.O.:Regret) Faust

(R.B. Chef de Cuisine) Ryoshu

(R Corp. 4th Pack Reindeer) Ishmael

(Seven Assoc. South Section 4) Faust

(Tingtang Gang Gangleader) Hong Lu

(Twinhook Pirates First Mate) Gregor

(W Corp. L3 Cleanup Agent) Don Quixote

(Kurokumo Clan Wakashu) Ryoshu

(Liu Association South Section 5) Hong Lu

(Lobotomy E.G.O.: Red Sheet) Sinclair

(Molar Office Fixer) Yi Sang

(R Corp. 4th Pack Rhino) Meursault

(Seven Assoc. South Section 4) Heathcliff

(Cinq South Section 4) Outis

(Lobotomy E.G.O.:Lantern) Don Quixote

(Seven Assoc. South Section 6 Director) Outis

(Seven Association South Section 6 ) Ryoshu

(Seven Association South Section 6) Yi Sang

(The One Who Grips) Faust

A-tier

(Blade Lineage Salsu) Yi Sang in Limbus Company (Image via Project Moon)

The A-tier Identities of the Limbus Company tier list are average and can help you clear most content swiftly. It’s a good idea to pair them with SS and S-tier units and upgrade them at every opportunity.

(Blade Lineage Salsu) Yi Sang

(Cinq Association South Section 5 Director) Don Quixote

(Hook Office Fixer) Hong Lu

(Kurokumo Clan Wakashu) Hong Lu

(L.C.B. Sinner) Outis

(Liu Assoc. South Section 4) Ishmael

(Lobotomy Corp. Remnant) Faust

(Molar Office Fixer) Outis

(Rosespanner Workshop Rep.) Rodion

(The Middle Little Sister) Don Quixote

(The Pequod First Mate) Yi Sang

(Liu Assoc. South Section 6) Gregor

(Liu Association South Section 6) Meursault

(Rosespanner Workshop Fixer) Gregor

(G Corp. Head Manager) Outis

(The Middle Little Brother) Meursault

(W Corp. L2 Cleanup Agent) Faust

(W Corp. L2 Cleanup Agent) Hong Lu

(W Corp. L2 Cleanup Agent) Meursault

B-tier

(G Corp. Manager Corporal) Gregor in Limbus Company (Image via Project Moon)

The B-tier Identities in this Limbus Company tier list are usable until the mid-game. You must max out their upgrades to make them more viable in battles. However, aiming to obtain the units in the SS, S, and A tiers is better than investing your resources in B-tier units.

(G Corp. Manager Corporal) Gregor

(Kurokumo Clan Wakashu) Rodion

(L.C.B. Sinner) Heathcliff

(L.C.B. Sinner) Hong Lu

(Lobotomy E.G.O::Sunshower) Heathcliff

(N Corp. Kleinhammer) Heathcliff

(Shi Association South Section 5 Director) Don Quixote

(Shi Association South Section 5) Ishmael

(LCCB Assistant Manager) Ryoshu

(N Corp. Mittelhammer) Don Quixote

(N Corp. Mittelhammer) Rodion

(Rosespanner Workshop Fixer) Meursault

C-tier

(Blade Lineage Cutthroa) Outis in Limbus Company (Image via Project Moon)

The C-tier units of this Limbus Company tier list perform poorly compared to other Identities in the current meta. However, beginners can use them to understand the meta, learn the combat system, and familiarize themselves with the gameplay mechanics.

(Blade Lineage Cutthroat) Outis

(Blade Lineage Salsu) Sinclair

(L.C.B. Sinner) Ryoshu

(L.C.B. Sinner) Sinclair

(Shi Association South Section 5) Heathcliff

(Molar Boatworks Fixer) Sinclair

(L.C.B. Sinner) Faust

(L.C.B. Sinner) Gregor

(L.C.B. Sinner) Ishmael

(LCB Sinner) Meursault

(LCCB Assistant Manager) Rodion

(Zwei Association South Section 6) Sinclair

(LCB Sinner) Don Quixote

(L.C.B. Sinner) Rodion

(L.C.B. Sinner) Yi Sang

(Lobotomy E.G.O::Sloshing) Ishmael

(Los Mariachis Jefe) Sinclair

(R.B. Sous-chef) Gregor

(Zwei Assoc. South Section 5) Rodion

The Limbus Company tier list changes with every update the game receives from Project Moon. This is because they introduce new Identities and adjust existing ones, which changes their ranks and, ultimately, the tier list. Additionally, players are advised to use the units they are familiar with and alter their playstyle to get better results.