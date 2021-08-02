List of active Genshin Impact codes in August 2021

From upgrading characters and weapons to getting a specific character using Primogems, Genshin Impact is all about resource management.

Primogems are items with maximum rarity in Genshin Impact and are the only thing that players can use to get their favorite character or weapon. It is evident from the fact that miHoYo has capitalized on Primogems, making it the major source of revenue in the game. Players can also get Primogems by doing quests, challenges and opening treasure chests. Redeem codes are an additional source that provides players with a considerable amount of in-game resources quickly.

Active redeem codes in Genshin Impact for August 2021

Redeem codes are mostly given away during Genshin Impact livestream events. Genshin Impact always holds a livestream event when announcing a new version every month. Players can also expect redeem codes when the game crosses a new milestone or if it is launched on a new platform.

The livestream event codes expire within a few days, which makes them unusable for new players. However, some codes are made available for eternity, just like the new Electro Archon, Baal. Here is a list of all the active redeem codes in Genshin Impact for August 2021:

GENSHINGIFT - 50 Primogems + 3 Hero's Wits

- 50 Primogems + 3 Hero's Wits GENSHINEPIC - 10,000 Mora + 3 Squirrel Fish + 3 Northern Apple Stew + 10 Adventurer EXP + 5 Fine Enhancement Ores

- 10,000 Mora + 3 Squirrel Fish + 3 Northern Apple Stew + 10 Adventurer EXP + 5 Fine Enhancement Ores GENSHINGALAXY - 10,000 Mora + 3 Hash Browns + 3 Northern Smoked Chicken + 10 Adventurer EXP + 5 Fine Enhancement Ores

These codes were predominantly released for PC, but the recent addition of cross-save feature in Genshin Impact might allow them to be usable in PS4 and PS5 too.

How to redeem Genshin Impact codes within the game

Redeeming the codes in Genshin Impact is quite easy and can be done by following these steps:

Open the Paimon Menu by clicking on the Paimon logo or the "Esc" button on the PC. Click on the "Settings" logo in the left panel. Navigate to the "Account" section in the Settings panel. Click the "Redeem Now" button in the "Redeem Code" field. Enter the Redeem Code and click on the "Exchange" button to obtain the rewards.

Account section in Settings (Image via Genshin Impact)

A redeem code (Image via Genshin Impact)

After redeeming a code, players can get the rewards from the "Mail" section within the game, which can be accessed from the Paimon Menu. For the redeem codes to work, players should make sure that they have at least Adventure Rank 10 in the game. One's Adventure Rank can be increased by completing quests, commissions and opening treasure chests.

