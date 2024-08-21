List of Android games releasing in September 2024

The Android game industry is growing at a rapid pace. According to a Skyquest report, Android occupies the majority of the $100+ billion global mobile gaming market. Therefore, it's not surprising to see two to three Android titles released almost every month. Such a huge and profitable market compels game developers to release more titles, and September will be no different.

This article presents all the Android games releasing in September 2024.

List of the Android games releasing in September 2024

If you have been waiting for some explosive titles to launch on Android, you will be delighted. Five Android games will be released in September, including EA Sports FC Tactical and The Elder Scrolls: Castles.

Here are all the titles releasing in September and their release dates:

Games Global Release Date Machinika: Atlas September 3, 2024

The Elder Scrolls: Castles September 10, 2024 Broken Sword - Shadow of the Templars: Reforged September 19, 2024 Athena Crisis

September 23, 2024 EA Sports FC Tactical

September 26, 2024 (Expected according to App Store listing)

Here's everything you need to know about these games:

1) EA Sports FC Tactical

EA Sports FC Tactical (Image via EA Sports)

Price: Free-to-play

EA Sports FC Tactical is the newest mobile football game in the growing list of EA FC titles. It features turn-based mechanics and heavily emphasizes strategic management, including stamina, power-play, and more.

This free-to-play Android game has over 5K players from the greatest football leagues, which include the Ligue 1, Serie A, Premier League, and more. You can play various online modes, such as casual, ranked, and even guild battles.

You can train players to unlock special skills, which may help you secure a win against your opponent on the field. Almost every aspect of EA Sports FC Tactical can be customized, which can be a lot of fun.

2) Athena Crisis

Athena Crisis (Image via Null Games)

Price: Paid

Athena Crisis is a modern retro strategy game, which is considered a spiritual successor of Advanced Wars. This title features turn-based mechanics with Pixel Art-like graphics.

Athena Crisis provides you with the responsibility of commanding over 40 units, including ground, navy, and air. As you commence your journey in the story, you will need all 40 units to win the battles.

However, if you are not a fan of the story mode, you can jump straight into multiplayer action. There are two multiplayer modes in this Android game: casual and ranked.

3) Broken Sword - Shadow of the Templars: Reforged

Broken Sword - Shadow of the Templars: Reforged (Image via Revolution Software)

Price: N/A

Broken Sword - Shadow of the Templars: Reforged is a remastered version of the original game, which was released in 1996. Revolution Software chose to update the visuals and audio performance with this new release, which should take the storytelling performance to new heights.

Both new and previous players of the original title would find the remastered game quite amazing. The original Broken Sword - Shadow of the Templars was an award-winning title, so the enhanced version should further elevate the experience.

4) The Elder Scrolls: Castles

The Elder Scrolls: Castles (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Price: Free

The Elder Scrolls: Castles is an empire-building simulation-like game, where you will oversee the kingdom and its people. Since you will be put in charge, you will have to appoint new rules and help him guide the kingdom.

This Android game is full of epic quests that will truly test your resolve. You must build epic gear and powerful heroes to send them to battles and help you achieve valuables from your enemies. You can then use those valuable items to grow your kingdom.

5) Machinika: Atlas

Machinika: Atlas (Image via Dear Villagers)

Price: Free

Machinika: Atlas is an indie game where you will have to solve puzzles to progress through the story. The story takes place on Atlas, one of Saturn's moons, where an alien ship has crash-landed. This ship of Atlas is filled with various puzzles, and you must solve them to understand what's going on.

Machinika: Atlas is a direct sequel to the Machinika: Museum, so the story of the two games is somewhat connected. However, you don't need to play the previous title to enjoy this one.

These five Android games have been confirmed for release in September 2024, and more titles could be announced as we move closer to it.

