EA FC Tactical: Release date, available countries, rewards, and more

EA Sports recently announced the official release date for their new game EA FC Tactical via the title's official social media handles. It will be available on Android and iOS devices on May 23, 2024, and aims to build on the success of EA FC 24 and EA FC Mobile. But unlike its contemporaries, the new title, as its name suggests, will focus more on the tactical aspect of football rather than normal gameplay.

Based on the announcement, EA Sports' new football title will be initially launched in a handful of Asian and Southeast Asian countries.

When and in which countries will EA FC Tactical initially launch?

The much-awaited EA FC Tactical will be launched in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store on May 23, 2024, and will be available to players residing in the following countries:

Hong Kong

Macau

Taiwan

Singapore

Malaysia

Thailand

Indonesia

However, EA Sports hasn't mentioned the initial launch's release time. However, since all updates in FC Mobile are released at 01:00 (UTC), players can expect the new title to be released simultaneously.

What are the new rewards and events to appear in EA FC Tactical?

Following the initial launch on May 23, players will get to play multiple events, which will massively enhance their football gaming experience. Here's an overview of the announced events in the upcoming weeks:

Week 1 (Begins on May 25, 2024) - Daily Login Bonus and Beginner Bonus, League Match and World Tour, and Best 11 Selection.

Week 2 (Begins on June 1, 2024) - Season 1 UCL (UEFA Champions League) Road to the Final and Event Match UCL Road to the Final.

While participating in these events, players will also be entitled to great beginner rewards like player cards of popular footballers like Youssoufa Moukoko, Virgil Van Dijk, and Enzo Fernandez.

Gamers can also participate in the Founders event and get the following rewards:

10x Scout Tickets

1x Random Icon Card

Founder Title

FC Tactical Kit

S-tier Skill Move

In addition, they can play the tutorial walkthrough with the popular South Korean and Tottenham Hotspur player - Song Hyeung Min.

When will EA FC Tactical make its global release?

Despite making its initial launch on the virtual storefronts in Asian and Southeast Asian countries mentioned above on May 23, 2024, gamers can expect EA FC Tactical to make its global launch in September 2024.

However, it must be noted that EA Sports has made no official release date for global players have been made till date. Hence, gamers can expect a change in the release date.

It is also plausible that the developers will introduce many new features and improvements to the title when the game makes its global launch.

