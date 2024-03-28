FC Mobile UCL 2024 Road to the Final Main chapter guide: How to get promotion points, rewards, and more

As promised, EA Sports has added FC Mobile UCL 2024 Road to the Final Main Chapter along with the Road to the Final promo. The Chapter has brought plenty of Weekly rewards and Milestone Rewards for millions of users across the globe. These rewards can be obtained by completing missions and obtaining Promotion Points. The chapter is now live and will be available until the promo ends.

The chapter's introduction has already created a great deal of buzz among users worldwide.

How can you get Promotion Points from the FC Mobile UCL 2024 Road to the Final Main Chapter?

The FC Mobile UCL 24 Road to the Final promo is now live in the game. In its main chapter, players can complete missions to get promotion points.

Players can get 20 UCL Challenger Tickets weekly from the Get a Ticket section in the Chapter.

FC Mobile UCL 2024 Road to The Final Main chapter matches and weekly rewards (Image via EA Sports)

Here's a look at how you can get Promotion Points from the Main Chapter of the UCL 2024 RTTF promo:

Start Match - Play a match against 70 OVR Read Madrid AI team - UCL Promotion Point x4 and UCL Pass Credit x50

Start VSA - Play a VS Attack match - UCL Promotion Point x8 and UCL Pass Credit x50

Start H2H - Play a H2H match - UCL Promotion Point x12 and UCL Pass Credit x50

Each of the matches mentioned above requires one Challenger Ticket. However, losing a match will cost you a token.

Furthermore, the UCL Pass Credits obtained from playing the Weekly Promotion matches will help you rank up the new UCL 2024 Pass and obtain the ranked rewards from it.

Using these Promotion points, you can get the following rewards:

Earn 60 Promotion Points - Get Coins

Earn 61-79 Promotion Points - Get 88-91 UCL 24 Player

Earn 80-119 Promotion Points - Get 89-93 UCL 24 Player and Gems

Earn more than 120 Promotion Points - Get 90-95 UCL 24 Player and Gems

What are the Milestone Rewards in FC Mobile UCL 2024 Road to the Final Main Chapter?

Similar to the ongoing FC Mobile MLS promo, the FC Mobile UCL 2024 Road to the Final Main Chapter also offers great Milestone Rewards for free.

FC Mobile UCL 2024 Road to The Final Main chapter Milestone Rewards (Image via EA Sports)

You can get the following five Milestone Rewards from the Main Chapter:

Milestone Reward 1 (Unlocks after completing Round 1 of the Weekly promotion match): 1x 88-91 UCL 24 Road to the Final player

(Unlocks after completing Round 1 of the Weekly promotion match): 1x 88-91 UCL 24 Road to the Final player Milestone Reward 2 (Unlocks after completing Round 2 of the Weekly promotion match): 30x 60-69 Base Player

(Unlocks after completing Round 2 of the Weekly promotion match): 30x 60-69 Base Player Milestone Reward 3 (Unlocks after completing Round 3 of the Weekly promotion match): 3000x Gems and 1,000,000 Coins

(Unlocks after completing Round 3 of the Weekly promotion match): 3000x Gems and 1,000,000 Coins Milestone Reward 4 (Unlocks after completing Round 4 of the Weekly promotion match): 1x 90-95 UCL 24 Road to the Final player

(Unlocks after completing Round 4 of the Weekly promotion match): 1x 90-95 UCL 24 Road to the Final player Milestone Reward 5 (Unlocks after completing Round 5 of the Weekly promotion match): Rank up player cards (1x 91 Javier Mascherano and 2x Jerzy Dudek)

The players obtained from the chapter can be used in your main lineup, increasing your chances of winning more Division Rivals matches.