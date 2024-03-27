FC Mobile UCL 2024 Road to the Finals: Announced cards, upgrade process, and more

A few hours ago, EA Sports released pictures of FC Mobile UCL 2024 Road to the Finals cards. The post also revealed that the RTTF cards will get upgrades as the ongoing UEFA Champions League 2024 competition progresses. The event will be added to the mobile football title following the weekly reset on March 28, 2024, and will continue at least until mid-June.

FC Mobile players and UCL enthusiasts are massively excited to get their hands on the new cards, which will obtain attribute boosts.

Which are the announced FC Mobile UCL 2024 Road to the Finals cards?

As mentioned earlier, 13 cards have been announced by EA Sports for the upcoming UCL 24 Road to the Finals event in FC Mobile.

Here's a look at the announced FC Mobile UCL 2024 Road to the Finals cards:

95 OVR - GK - Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid)

94 OVR - RW - Rodrygo (Real Madrid)

93 OVR - CB - Manuel Akanji (Manchester City)

93 OVR - ST - Memphis Depay (Atletico Madrid)

93 OVR - CB - Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund)

92 OVR - LW - Jack Grealish (Manchester City)

92 OVR - CM - Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid)

92 OVR - LW - Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund)

91 OVR - CAM - Brahim Diaz (Real Madrid)

91 OVR - RM - Jeremy Doku (Manchester City)

90 OVR - LM - Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund)

90 OVR - CM - Mateo Kovacic (Manchester City)

89 OVR - GK - Andriy Lunin (Real Madrid)

With the first leg of the UCL quarter-finals starting on April 10, 2024, FC Mobile players can expect many more cards to be announced in the upcoming weeks.

While the list above features players mainly from Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City, Real Madrid, and Atletico Madrid, players can expect footballers from Bayern Munich, Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain, and Barcelona to be revealed.

These cards can be easily slotted into the main lineup to rank up higher in FC Mobile's Division Rivals mode.

How will the FC Mobile UCL 2024 Road to the Finals cards get upgrades?

Similar to the RTTF event in FC Mobile, the FC Mobile UCL 2024 Road to the Finals player cards will receive Overall Rating (OVR) upgrades if their club continues to win matches in the following manner:

Win the first leg of the Semi-Finals: +1 Increase in OVR

Win the second leg of the Semi-Finals: +1 Increase in OVR

Win Final: +1 Increase in OVR

As seen above, player cards of the team that wins the UCL 2024 will get +5 OVR upgrades. Hence, lucky gamers who get hold of these cards (tradable version) can keep them until the end of the event and then trade them in the market to get a profit.