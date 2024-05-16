All announced FC Mobile Mixed League TOTS 24 players and legends 

EA Sports announced FC Mobile Mixed League TOTS 24 player cards a few hours ago through a post on the title's official social media handles. Based on the announcement, 12 top performers in the 23-24 season from different leagues around the world have made the list. The cards have already been introduced in the title following the weekly reset earlier today.

In addition, EA Sports has also announced three TOTS legends who played in different leagues during their prime years. The announcement has naturally generated a buzz among gamers worldwide.

Which players have made it to the FC Mobile Mixed League TOTS 24?

Following the massive success of the Mixed League TOTS in EA FC 24, the developers have announced the player cards for the mobile variant. The inductees include stalwarts like Messi and Podolski and season veterans like Vardy and Busquets.

Here's a look at all the announced FC Mobile Mixed League TOTS 24 player cards:

98 OVR RW - Lionel Messi (Inter Miami)

96 OVR CB - Toby Alderweirald (Royal Antwerp)

94 OVR ST - Jamie Vardy (Leicester City)

94 OVR CDM - Sergio Busquets (Inter Miami)

92 OVR LW - Salem Al Dawsari (Al Hilal)

92 OVR CDM - Ruben Neves (Al Hilal)

92 OVR CF - Lukas Podolski (Gornik Zabrze)

91 OVR LB - Ferdi Kadioglu (Fenerbahce)

91 OVR LW - Pedro Goncalves (Sporting)

90 OVR RB - Yukinari Sugawara (AZ Alkmaar)

90 OVR CAM - Sammie Szmodics (Blackburn Rovers)

90 OVR CM - Marcel Hartel (St. Pauli)

However, it is important to remember that only four cards (Messi, Alderweirald, Vardy, and Busquets) are TOTS Plus cards. These cards have great stats, making them rare commodities in the market. Hence, you can sell them in the EA FC Mobile market to generate huge profits.

You can get hold of the cards by opening store packs and completing missions/quests in the TOTS 24 chapters.

Which legends are added to the FC Mobile Mixed League TOTS 24?

High-rated legends are immensely popular in the mobile version. Building on their legacy, EA Sports has added three legends who have aced the midfield during their respective eras.

Here's an overview of the three legends who have made it to the FC Mobile Mixed League TOTS 24:

99 OVR CM - Zinedine Zidane

98 OVR CDM - Emmanuel Petit

97 OVR CAM - Jay Jay Okocha

Since the cards have enhanced attributes, lucky players who get hold of these legends can directly add them to their starting lineup. Doing so will increase your chances of winning more matches and reaching the FC Champion tier in the Division Rivals mode.