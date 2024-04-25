EA Sports announces FC Mobile Team of the Season (TOTS) 24 promo

Earlier today (April 25, 2024), EA Sports confirmed the addition of the FC Mobile Team of the Season (TOTS) 24 promo. The developers announced via the official X handle of the popular mobile football title that the promo will feature multiple cards (with enhanced attributes), chapters, rewards, and more.

Naturally, the announcement has already created a great deal of buzz among players worldwide, who eagerly awaited the promo.

When will the FC Mobile Team of the Season (TOTS) 24 promo arrive?

Based on the announcement by EA Sports, the long-awaited FC Mobile Team of the Season (TOTS) 24 promo will be available on April 29, 2024 (UTC).

The TOTS 24 promo will replace the ongoing Centurions promo.

In addition, EA Sports has also announced that players are entitled to great login rewards daily leading up to the promo's arrival.

FC Mobile Team of the Season 24 promo rewards (Image via EA Sports)

Here's a look at the different rewards FC mobile players will get:

Day 1: 1.5 million Coins

Day 2: 1250 Gems

Day 3: A random 88-95 OVR rated Centurions player card

Day 4: 91 OVR CDM Javier Mascherano (Universal Rank-up Item)

Launch Date (April 29): A random 91 OVR TOTS 24 player card

What can you expect from the upcoming FC Mobile Team of the Season (TOTS) 24 promo?

Team of the Season achieved great success in FIFA Mobile last year. Millions of players across the world flocked to the title daily to play event matches and get hold of the rewards.

In FC Mobile, you can expect EA Sports to add various teams based on real-life voting. The teams will constitute the best-performing footballers in the top leagues.

You can expect the developers to introduce TOTS 24 player cards for the following leagues:

Premier League

Bundesliga

LaLiga

Serie A

Ligue 1

Saudi Pro League

Major League Soccer

While the Saudi Pro League chapter had immense success last year, the presence of popular players like Messi and Suarez in MLS might result in the developers adding a specific chapter for the Team of the Season 24 promo.