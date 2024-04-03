EA Sports announces FC Mobile Centurions Team 1 cards

EA Sports recently announced the FC Mobile Centurions Team 1 cards for the upcoming promo in the title. The announcement was made on a livestream hosted by EA Sports' Antwan and Tak and then on the title's social media handles. The first team contains great player cards with boosted attributes and will be live in the mobile game following the weekly reset on April 4, 2024.

The announcement has become a hot topic of discussion among millions of FC Mobile enthusiasts worldwide.

Which footballers will feature in the upcoming FC Mobile Centurions Team 1?

As mentioned earlier, the FC Mobile Centurions Team 1 will be available on April 4, 2024. EA Sports has announced 15 players for the team.

You can get hold of the Team 1 cards by opening store packs, completing missions in Centurions chapters, or completing exchanges.

Here's a look at the FC Mobile Centurions Team 1 announced by EA Sports:

97 - CB - Sergio Ramos (Sevilla)

97 - RW - Neymar Jr. (Al Hilal)

96 - CAM - Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund)

96 - CM - Gavi (Barcelona)

95 - CB - Eder Militao (Real Madrid)

95 - ST - Jamie Vardy (Leicester City)

94 - CM - Ander Herrera (Athletic Bilbao)

94 - RW - Anderson Talisca (Al Nassr)

94 - GK - Joe Hart (Celtic)

93 - ST - Radamel Falcao (Rayo Vallecano)

92 - CM - Florian Neuhaus (Borussia Monchengladbach)

92 - ST - Wout Weghorst (TSG Hoffenheim)

91 - LM - Spanish footballer (Read Sociedad)

90 - ST - Cristhian Stuani (Girona)

88 - LM - Rory Mckenzie (Kilmarnock)

All these cards have enhanced attributes and stunning traits. Lucky gamers who obtain the tradable versions of the Centurions cards can trade them in the FC Mobile market and accumulate plenty of profit.

However, if you aim to build a great squad and get lucky enough to bag one of the high overall player cards, you can directly add them to your lineup to win more matches and rank up to FC Champion in the Division Rivals mode.

As seen above, only the FC Mobile Centurions Team 1 has been announced for the forthcoming Centurions promo. The developer will add at least three more teams in the coming weeks to celebrate the in-game events.

Those who play the Centurions chapters will also get new Icons to play alongside the Team 1 cards.

Feel free to check out this article about the FC Mobile April Update patch notes to learn more about what's new in the game.