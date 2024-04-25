All EA FC 24 Season 6 Team of the Season rewards

EA Sports has released the latest season of Ultimate Team for gamers to grind, and the EA FC 24 Season 6 Team of the Season is offering some incredible rewards. With the TOTS Live event is coming to an end and Premier League TOTS arriving soon, the reward tiers for this season features some amazing Team of the Season items.

Similar to previous seasons in the game cycle so far, not only can gamers get their hands on some cosmetic items from these tiers, but they can also obtain some exciting packs and players. The EA FC 24 Season 6 Team of the Season offers arguably the most exciting set of rewards so far, including Premier League TOTS versions of Jarrod Bowen and Kobe Mainoo.

EA FC 24 Season 6 Team of the Season is now live in Ultimate Team

After the success of Season 5 FC Pro, EA Sports has delivered yet again with EA FC 24 Season 6 Team of the Season. Not only are the pack rewards from this season better, the special players on offer are more overpowered as well. TOTS items now possess three PlayStyle+ traits, and the various items on offer in this 42-day season are no different.

Mainoo has received his first special card in EA FC 24 Season 6 Team of the Season (Image via EA Sports)

These are the rewards on offer in the various levels of EA FC 24 Season 6 Team of the Season:

Level 1: 1 of 3 80+ rare gold player pick

Level 2: Nike What the FC - Alien badge

Level 3: 80+ x 2 players pack

Level 4: Premium Gold pack

Level 5: Nike What the FC - Missing Texture Tifo

Level 6: 81+ x 2 players pack

Level 7: Nike What the FC - Alien Tifo

Level 8: 82+ x 2 players pack

Level 9: Nike What the FC - UFO badge

Level 10: TOTS Live Jordan Teze

Level 11: 83+ rare gold player

Level 12: Nike What the FC - AirMax Tifo

Level 13: 83+ x 2 players pack

Level 14: Nike What the FC - UFO tifo

Level 15: TOTS Jarrod Bowen

Level 16: Nike What the FC - Contact Badge

Level 17: 83+ x 5 players pack

Level 18: Nike What the FC - Sizzle tifo

Level 19: 84+ rare gold player pack

Level 20: TOTS Moments Kobe Mainoo

Level 21: Nike What the FC Stadium theme

Level 22: 84+ x 2 players pack

Level 23: Nike What the FC - Contact tifo

Level 24: 84+ x 2 players pack

Level 25: 86+ x 3 players pack OR 87+ x 2 players pack

Level 26: Nike What the FC - Invasion basge

Level 27: 85+ x 2 players pack

Level 28: Nike What the FC- Final Third Dimension tifo

Level 29: 1 of 4 85+ gold player pick

Level 30: 85+ x 7 players pack OR 87+ x 4 players pack

Level 31: 84+ x 5 players pack

Level 32: What the FC - Invasion tifo

Level 33: 85+ x 10 players pack

Level 34: Nike What the FC VIP Area

Level 35: 83+ x 5 players pack

Level 36: 84+ x 10 players pack

Level 37: Nike What the FC- Invasion animated tifo

Level 38: 87+ x 5 players pack

Level 39: 88+ x 3 players pack

Level 40: Ultimate Birthday Carlos Alberto OR 85+ x 20 players pack

Carlos Alberto is the final reward in EA FC 24 Season 6 Team of the Season (Image via EA Sports)

With special Team of the Season versions of players like Mainoo, Teze, Bowen, and Icon Carlos Alberto on offer, EA FC 24 Season 6 Team of the Season is certainly exciting.

