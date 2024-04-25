All EA FC 24 Season 6 Team of the Season rewards

EA Sports has released the latest season of Ultimate Team for gamers to grind, and the EA FC 24 Season 6 Team of the Season is offering some incredible rewards. With the TOTS Live event is coming to an end and Premier League TOTS arriving soon, the reward tiers for this season features some amazing Team of the Season items.
Similar to previous seasons in the game cycle so far, not only can gamers get their hands on some cosmetic items from these tiers, but they can also obtain some exciting packs and players. The EA FC 24 Season 6 Team of the Season offers arguably the most exciting set of rewards so far, including Premier League TOTS versions of Jarrod Bowen and Kobe Mainoo.
EA FC 24 Season 6 Team of the Season is now live in Ultimate Team
After the success of Season 5 FC Pro, EA Sports has delivered yet again with EA FC 24 Season 6 Team of the Season. Not only are the pack rewards from this season better, the special players on offer are more overpowered as well. TOTS items now possess three PlayStyle+ traits, and the various items on offer in this 42-day season are no different.
These are the rewards on offer in the various levels of EA FC 24 Season 6 Team of the Season:
- Level 1: 1 of 3 80+ rare gold player pick
- Level 2: Nike What the FC - Alien badge
- Level 3: 80+ x 2 players pack
- Level 4: Premium Gold pack
- Level 5: Nike What the FC - Missing Texture Tifo
- Level 6: 81+ x 2 players pack
- Level 7: Nike What the FC - Alien Tifo
- Level 8: 82+ x 2 players pack
- Level 9: Nike What the FC - UFO badge
- Level 10: TOTS Live Jordan Teze
- Level 11: 83+ rare gold player
- Level 12: Nike What the FC - AirMax Tifo
- Level 13: 83+ x 2 players pack
- Level 14: Nike What the FC - UFO tifo
- Level 15: TOTS Jarrod Bowen
- Level 16: Nike What the FC - Contact Badge
- Level 17: 83+ x 5 players pack
- Level 18: Nike What the FC - Sizzle tifo
- Level 19: 84+ rare gold player pack
- Level 20: TOTS Moments Kobe Mainoo
- Level 21: Nike What the FC Stadium theme
- Level 22: 84+ x 2 players pack
- Level 23: Nike What the FC - Contact tifo
- Level 24: 84+ x 2 players pack
- Level 25: 86+ x 3 players pack OR 87+ x 2 players pack
- Level 26: Nike What the FC - Invasion basge
- Level 27: 85+ x 2 players pack
- Level 28: Nike What the FC- Final Third Dimension tifo
- Level 29: 1 of 4 85+ gold player pick
- Level 30: 85+ x 7 players pack OR 87+ x 4 players pack
- Level 31: 84+ x 5 players pack
- Level 32: What the FC - Invasion tifo
- Level 33: 85+ x 10 players pack
- Level 34: Nike What the FC VIP Area
- Level 35: 83+ x 5 players pack
- Level 36: 84+ x 10 players pack
- Level 37: Nike What the FC- Invasion animated tifo
- Level 38: 87+ x 5 players pack
- Level 39: 88+ x 3 players pack
- Level 40: Ultimate Birthday Carlos Alberto OR 85+ x 20 players pack
With special Team of the Season versions of players like Mainoo, Teze, Bowen, and Icon Carlos Alberto on offer, EA FC 24 Season 6 Team of the Season is certainly exciting.
