EA FC 24 Kai Havertz TOTS Live SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

With the Team of the Season promo now live in Ultimate Team, EA Sports has kicked off the proceedings by releasing the EA FC 24 Kai Havertz TOTS Live SBC. The German superstar's new card can be used in several positions across the pitch and has received amazing well-rounded stats that will make it a versatile addition to any roster.

This is the first Team of the Season item to be released as an SBC in 2024, and the 92-rated item can receive two more upgrades depending on Arsenal's performance in the Premier League. The EA FC 24 Kai Havertz TOTS Live item also possesses three PlayStyle+ traits, making it one of the most overpowered midfielders on the virtual pitch.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Kai Havertz TOTS Live SBC

Havertz has some amazing stats (Image via EA Sports)

With such an amazing upgradable card being up for grabs, it comes as no surprise that the EA FC 24 Kai Havertz TOTS Live SBC contains ten segments. These are the requirements of each squad:

Arsenal

Arsenal players: Minimum one

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Germany

Germany players: Minimum one

Team of the Week players: minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Premier League

Premier League players: Minimum one

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Top form

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

88-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

89-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

89-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

89-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

90-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

90-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

The requirement of such high-rated squads and so many Team of the Week cards will certainly make the EA FC 24 Kai Havertz TOTS Live SBC extremely expensive.

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Kai Havertz TOTS Live SBC

These are some of the cheapest players you can purchase during the ongoing TOTS Live event to complete the EA FC 24 Kai Havertz TOTS Live SBC:

Arsenal

Romain Del Castillo: 88

Rachel Daly: 85

Becky Sauerbrunn: 85

Kailen Sheridan: 85

Nicklas Sule: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Thiago: 84

Thiago Silva: 84

Gabriel: 84

Jane Campbell: 84

Erin Cuthbert: 83

Cost: 43.000 coins

Germany

Romain Del Castillo: 88

Sandra Starke: 88

Trent Alexander-Arnold: 86

Bukayo Saka: 86

Dani Parejo: 86

Memphis Depay: 84

Gabriel: 84

Kalidou Kouibaly: 84

Thomas Muller: 84

Caroline Weir: 84

Belia Bixby: 84

Cost: 60,000 coins

Premier League

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen: 90

Antonio Candreva: 90

Sandra Starke: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Koke: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Romelu Lukaku: 84

Memphis Depay: 84

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Alessia Russo: 84

Desiree Scott: 84

Cost: 81,000 coins

Top form

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen: 90

Antonio Candreva: 90

Sandra Starke: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Koke: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Romelu Lukaku: 84

Memphis Depay: 84

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Alessia Russo: 84

Desiree Scott: 84

Cost: 81,000 coins

88-rated squad

Vivianne Miedema: 91

Pierre Lees-Melou: 90

Ewa Pajor: 90

Paulo Dybala: 89

Jack Grealish: 85

John Stones: 85

Hakan Calhanoglu: 85

Keira Walsh: 85

Becky Sauerbrunn: 85

Kailen Sheridan: 85

Merle Frohms: 85

Cost: 110,000 coins

89-rated squad

Elisabeth Terland: 90

Antonio Candreva: 90

Pierre Lees-Melou: 90

Harry Kane: 90

Robert Lewandowski: 90

Lucy Bronze: 87

Gregor Kobel: 87

Lautaro Martinez: 87

Toni Kroos: 86

Trent Alexander-Arnold: 86

Dani Parejo: 86

Cost: 145,000 coins

89-rated squad

Elisabeth Terland: 90

Antonio Candreva: 90

Pierre Lees-Melou: 90

Harry Kane: 90

Robert Lewandowski: 90

Lucy Bronze: 87

Gregor Kobel: 87

Lautaro Martinez: 87

Toni Kroos: 86

Trent Alexander-Arnold: 86

Dani Parejo: 86

Cost: 145,000 coins

89-rated squad

Elisabeth Terland: 90

Antonio Candreva: 90

Pierre Lees-Melou: 90

Harry Kane: 90

Robert Lewandowski: 90

Lucy Bronze: 87

Gregor Kobel: 87

Lautaro Martinez: 87

Toni Kroos: 86

Trent Alexander-Arnold: 86

Dani Parejo: 86

Cost: 145,000 coins

90-rated squad

Iago Aspas: 91

Ada Hegerberg: 91

Willi Orban: 91

Karim Benzema: 91

Kevin De Bruyne: 91

Elisabeth Terland: 90

Lucy Bronze: 87

Lautaro Martinez: 87

Rose Lavelle: 87

Toni Kroos: 86

Kim Little: 86

Cost: 198,000 coins

90-rated squad

Iago Aspas: 91

Ada Hegerberg: 91

Willi Orban: 91

Karim Benzema: 91

Kevin De Bruyne: 91

Elisabeth Terland: 90

Lucy Bronze: 87

Lautaro Martinez: 87

Rose Lavelle: 87

Toni Kroos: 86

Kim Little: 86

Cost: 198,000 coins

The overall expected cost of the EA FC 24 Kai Havertz TOTS Live SBC is around 1.2 million coins.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback