EA FC 24 Mayra Ramirez TOTS Live SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

EA Sports has released the second player SBC of the Team of the Season promo, with the EA FC 24 Mayra Ramirez TOTS Live SBC card being up for grabs. The Colombian from Chelsea FC has been in superb form in the Barclays WSL and her contributions have earned her a 91-rated live card in Ultimate Team.

The EA FC 24 Mayra Ramirez TOTS Live card possesses all the stats and attributes needed to be an elite-tier striker in the current meta of the game. Moreover, based on Chelsea's performances in their next four games in the league, she also has the potential to be upgraded further. This makes the SBC even more enticing for gamers looking to upgrade their rosters.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Mayra Ramirez TOTS Live SBC

Ramirez has some amazing stats (Image via EA Sports)

Unlike the recently released Kai Havertz SBC, the EA FC 24 Mayra Ramirez TOTS Live SBC only contains two squads and is relatively cheap and easy to complete. The requirements of each segment are mentioned below:

Task 1: Chelsea

Players from Chelsea: Minimum one in your starting eleven

87 and higher OVR players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Task 2: 86-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

While the rating threshold of the SBC is not too low, there is no requirement for any Team of the Week players, which will help lower the overall cost of the challenge. Additionally, these special items always fetch a high price in the transfer market due to their rarity and demand in various SBCs.

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Mayra Ramirez TOTS Live SBC

With the TOTS Live promo now being live, the price of fodder players is lower than ever in the current state of the transfer market. These are some of the cheapest players you can buy to complete the EA FC 24 Mayra Ramirez TOTS Live SBC in the most optimal way possible:

Task 1: Chelsea

Lautaro Martinez: 87

Leroy Sane: 84

Pierre Emil Hojberg: 84

Fran Kirby: 84

Fabinho: 84

Dusan Vlahovic: 83

Mats Hummels: 83

Leah Galton: 83

Youri Tielemans: 82

Jeremias Ledesma: 82

Stefan de Vrij: 82

Cost: 15,000 coins

Task 2: 86-rated squad

Mike Maignan: 87

Lautaro Martinez: 87

Beth Mead: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Ilkay Gundogan: 86

Yan Sommer: 84

Fran Kirby: 84

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Jess Fishlock: 84

Lisa Boattin: 84

Eugenie Le Sommer: 84

Cost: 40,000 coins

With an overall expected cost of only around 55,000 coins, the SBC is certainly worth completing, especially for those looking to get their hands on a 91-rated card with 95 Pace, 89 Shooting, 92 Physicality, and some amazing PlayStyles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback