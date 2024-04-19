EA FC 24 Attacking Mid Connection Evolution Guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the first set of EVOs under the Team of the Season event in Ultimate Team, with the EA FC 24 Attacking Mid Connection Evolution now live for gamers to grind. This inclusion allows gamers to upgrade their central attacking midfielders and make them more usable on the virtual pitch with specific boosts.

It is a unique EVO in Ultimate Team, as it works only for players who possess the CAM position. Not only does the EA FC 24 Attacking Mid Connection Evolution boost the player's stats and overall rating, it also provides them with new PlayStyes and a skill move upgrade as well.

All requirements of the EA FC 24 Attacking Mid Connection Evolution

Lamela can be upgraded (Image via EA Sports)

To be eligible for the upgrades offered by the EA FC 24 Attacking Mid Connection Evolution, a player must meet the following requirements in Ultimate Team:

Overall: max 87

Dribbling: max 91

Number of PlayStyles: Max eight

Number of PlayStyles+: Max one

Position: CAM

These are some of the best players who meet these criteria and can receive the +4 overall rating boost available via the EA FC 24 Attacking Mid Connection Evolution:

Nabil Fekir: 87

Juan Sebastian Veron: 87

Mohamed Judus: 87

Matheus Cunha: 87

John Barnes: 87

Lauren James: 87

Klara Buhl: 87

Paulo Dybala: 87

Jude Bellingham: 87

Harry Kewell: 87

Erik Lamela: 86

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 24 Attacking Mid Connection Evolution

Similar to most other EVOs released so far in Ultimate Team, the EA FC 24 Attacking Mid Connection Evolution also contains three separate levels. These are the upgrades offered by each:

Level 1 Upgrades

Pace +1

Shooting +2

Passing +1

Dribbling +1

Physical +!

Level 2 Upgrades

pace +2

Shooting +2

Passing +2

Dribbling +2

PlayStyle First Touch

Level 3 Upgrades

Passing +1

Dribbling +1

Physical +1

Skill moves +1 star

PlayStyle Tiki Taka

PlayStyle+ Rapid

Meanwhile, these are the challenges gamers will have to complete in various Ultimate Team game modes to avail of these benefits and upgrade their player:

Level 1 challenges

Play two Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Win one Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges

Win three Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Assist four goals in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges

Play three Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in the game.

Win three Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

This is a free EVO and is definitely worth completing.

