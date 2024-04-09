EA FC 24 Philip Billing Player Moments SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

EA Sports has released the latest Player Moments card in Ultimate Team, with the EA FC 24 Philip Billing Player Moments SBC going up for grabs for gamers looking to upgrade their midfield. The Danish athlete received this special item to celebrate his amazing goal against Burnley in the current season.

There have been several Moments SBC items released recently in Ultimate Team, including players like Lamine Camara. The EA FC 24 Philip Billing Player Moments SBC is the latest inclusion, and the 88-rated midfielder has received some massive boosts that have now made him a viable midfielder in the current meta of the game.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Philip Billing Player Moments SBC

Similar to other Player Moments SBC cards released in Ultimate Team so far, the EA FC 24 Philip Billing Player Moments SBC also requires two squads to be completed. These are the specific stipulations mentioned in the requirements for each segment of the SBC:

Task 1: Top Form

Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 82

Task 2: Premier League

Players from the Premier League: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

While the rating threshold requirements of each segment are not too high, the necessity of a Team of the Week player will make the overall cost higher than expected. These special items are always expensive to buy on the transfer market due to their rarity and high demand in various SBCs.

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Philip Billing Player Moments SBC

Billing possesses some impressive stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall cost of fodder players in the current state of the transfer market is low due to the number of packs being opened in the Ultimate Team store. These are some of the cheapest players you can buy during the ongoing Golazo promo to complete the SBC at as low cost as possible:

Top Form

Ben Sheaf: 83

Marco Asensio: 83

Sergio Busquets: 83

Jordi Alba: 83

Frida Maanum: 82

Antonio Adan: 80

Emil Forsberg: 80

Eljif Elmas: 80

Teun Koopmeiners: 80

Marine Dafeur: 80

Antony Martial: 80

Cost: 38,000 coins

Premier League

Luka Modric: 87

Gregor Kobel: 87

Paulina Dudek: 84

Lisandro Martinez: 84

Thiago Silva: 84

Thiago: 84

Thomas Muller: 84

Yannick Carrasco: 84

Ismael Bennacer: 84

Fabinho: 84

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Cost: 29,000 coins

The overall expected cost of the EA FC 24 Philip Billing Player Moments SBC is around 67,000 coins, similar to the recently released Pundit Pick Micky van de Ven SBC despite having two segments instead of one. The overall rating, stats, and PlayStyles of this SBC item make it a worthwhile proposition for those looking for a cheap yet overpowered midfielder for their squads.