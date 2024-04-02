EA FC 24 Lamine Camara Player Moments SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 24 Lamine Camara Player Moments SBC in Ultimate Team to celebrate the player's amazing goal against AS Monaco in the 2023/24 season. The Senegalese midfielder has received a massive boost to his overall rating and stats. He could potentially be the best Ligue 1 CM in the game at the moment.

His base card has an overall rating of 66, making the 88-rated EA FC 24 Lamine Camara Player Moments SBC even more impressive. Not only has he received a boost to his attributes, but he now also possesses both the Intercept+ and Power Shot+ PlayStyles, as well as a five-star weak foot.

All these traits combine to make him a viable midfielder on the virtual pitch in the current meta of the game.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Lamine Camara Player Moments SBC

While the stats, PlayStyles, and traits of the EA FC 24 Lamine Camara Player Moments SBC surely make the midfielder a desirable player in Ultimate Team, he will still be harder to accommodate in a squad due to his nation and team-based chemistry links. This disadvantage is evident in his overall price and requirements, with the SBC only needing two squads to be completed.

The SBC card has some amazing stats (Image via EA Sports)

Here are the requirements of each segment of the SBC:

Task 1: Ligue 1

Number of players from Ligue 1: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 82

Task 2: Top Form

Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 83

While the rating requirements are rather low, both segments require an EA FC 24 Team of the Week player. This will boost the overall expected cost of the SBC, as TOTW items are always in demand due to their viability in various SBCs.

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Lamine Camara Player Moments SBC

Here are some of the cheapest players you can buy during the ongoing EA FC 24 Golazo promo to complete this amazing Player Moments SBC:

Task 1: Ligue 1

Kamory Doumbia: 83

Sebastian Haller: 83

Marco Asensio: 83

Enes Unal: 82

Joselu: 82

Raul Albiol: 81

Yeray: 81

Ellyes Skhiri: 81

Lucas Ocampos: 80

Tatiana Pinto: 80

Fran Beltran: 80

Cost: 40,000 coins

Task 2: Top Form

Alejandro Grimaldo: 84

Alex Remiro: 84

Thiago: 84

Aubrey Kingsbury: 84

Kamory Doumbia: 83

Raul Albiol: 81

Ellyes Skhiri: 81

Kasper Schmeichel: 81

Nemanja Matic: 81

Yeray: 81

Ewelina Kamczyk: 81

Cost: 42,000 coins

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 82,000 coins, which is more than reasonable for a card of this caliber. This makes the EA FC 24 Lamine Camara Player Moments SBC a worthwhile proposition in Ultimate Team.