EA FC 24 Petr Cech TOTY Icon SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

EA Sports has released the latest Icon player SBC in Ultimate Team for gamers to grind, allowing them to unlock the EA FC 24 Petr Cech TOTY Icon card by submitting a few squads. This item is widely regarded as the best goalkeeper in the game, ahead of the likes of Ultimate Birthday Van der Sar and Team of the Year Alisson.

Team of the Year Icons were added to the game earlier in the game cycle, providing these legendary players with some massive boosts and making them extremely overpowered on the virtual pitch. Not only was the EA FC 24 Petr Cech TOTY Icon card popular due to his amazing stats, but he was also a fan-favorite due to his relatively affordable price when compared to other TOTY Icons.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Petr Cech TOTY Icon SBC

The SBC to unlock the EA FC 24 Petr Cech TOTY Icon SBC contains eight segments that have their own stipulations and pack rewards. These are the requirements of each squad:

Born Legend

Rare players: Minimum 11

Player quality: Exactly Bronze

Rising Star

Rare players: Minimum 11

Player quality: Exactly Silver

On a Loan

Team overall rating: Minimum 81

The Blues

Chelsea players: Minimum one

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Top Notch

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

League Legend

Premier League players: Minimum one

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

87-rated squad

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

88-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

The requirement of multiple Team of the Week players will make the EA FC 24 Petr Cech TOTY Icon SBC more costly than expected, as these items are always expensive in the transfer market.

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Petr Cech TOTY Icon SBC

These are some of the cheapest players you can buy to complete the EA FC 24 Petr Cech TOTY Icon SBC before the Team of the Season promo begins:

Born Legend

Any 11 rare bronze players

Rising Star

Any 11 silver players

On a Loan

11 81-rated gold players

The Blues

Romain Del Castillo: 88

Rachel Daly: 85

Becky Sauerbrunn: 85

Kailen Sherdian: 85

Nicklas Sule: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Thiago: 84

Thiago Silva: 84

Thomas Muller: 84

Jane Campbell: 84

Erin Cuthbert: 83

Cost: 43,000 coins

Top Notch

Romain Del Castillo: 88

Sandra Starke: 88

Trent Alexander-Arnold: 86

Bukayo Saka: 86

Dani Parejo: 86

Memphis Depay: 84

Gabriel: 84

Kalidou Kouibaly: 84

Thomas Muller: 84

Caroline Weir: 84

Belia Bixby: 84

Cost: 68,000 coins

League Legend

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen: 90

Antonio Candreva: 90

Sandra Starke: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Koke: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Romelu Lukaku: 84

Memphis Depay: 84

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Alessia Russo: 84

Desiree Scott: 84

Cost: 95,000 coins

87-rated squad

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen: 90

Antonio Candreva: 90

Sandra Starke: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Koke: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Romelu Lukaku: 84

Memphis Depay: 84

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Alessia Russo: 84

Desiree Scott: 84

Cost: 95,000 coins

88-rated squad

Vivianne Miedema: 91

Pierre Lees-Melou: 90

Ewa Pajor: 90

Paulo Dybala: 89

Jack Grealish: 85

John Stones: 85

Hakan Calhanoglu: 85

Keira Walsh: 85

Becky Sauerbrunn: 85

Kailen Sheridan: 85

Merie Frohms: 85

Cost: 140,000 coins

