EA FC 24 Petr Cech TOTY Icon SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

EA Sports has released the latest Icon player SBC in Ultimate Team for gamers to grind, allowing them to unlock the EA FC 24 Petr Cech TOTY Icon card by submitting a few squads. This item is widely regarded as the best goalkeeper in the game, ahead of the likes of Ultimate Birthday Van der Sar and Team of the Year Alisson.
Team of the Year Icons were added to the game earlier in the game cycle, providing these legendary players with some massive boosts and making them extremely overpowered on the virtual pitch. Not only was the EA FC 24 Petr Cech TOTY Icon card popular due to his amazing stats, but he was also a fan-favorite due to his relatively affordable price when compared to other TOTY Icons.
All tasks of the EA FC 24 Petr Cech TOTY Icon SBC
The SBC to unlock the EA FC 24 Petr Cech TOTY Icon SBC contains eight segments that have their own stipulations and pack rewards. These are the requirements of each squad:
Born Legend
- Rare players: Minimum 11
- Player quality: Exactly Bronze
Rising Star
- Rare players: Minimum 11
- Player quality: Exactly Silver
On a Loan
- Team overall rating: Minimum 81
The Blues
- Chelsea players: Minimum one
- Team of the Week players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 85
Top Notch
- Team of the Week players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 86
League Legend
- Premier League players: Minimum one
- Team of the Week players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 87
87-rated squad
- Team of the Week players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 87
88-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
The requirement of multiple Team of the Week players will make the EA FC 24 Petr Cech TOTY Icon SBC more costly than expected, as these items are always expensive in the transfer market.
Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Petr Cech TOTY Icon SBC
These are some of the cheapest players you can buy to complete the EA FC 24 Petr Cech TOTY Icon SBC before the Team of the Season promo begins:
Born Legend
- Any 11 rare bronze players
Rising Star
- Any 11 silver players
On a Loan
- 11 81-rated gold players
The Blues
- Romain Del Castillo: 88
- Rachel Daly: 85
- Becky Sauerbrunn: 85
- Kailen Sherdian: 85
- Nicklas Sule: 84
- Ruben Neves: 84
- Thiago: 84
- Thiago Silva: 84
- Thomas Muller: 84
- Jane Campbell: 84
- Erin Cuthbert: 83
Cost: 43,000 coins
Top Notch
- Romain Del Castillo: 88
- Sandra Starke: 88
- Trent Alexander-Arnold: 86
- Bukayo Saka: 86
- Dani Parejo: 86
- Memphis Depay: 84
- Gabriel: 84
- Kalidou Kouibaly: 84
- Thomas Muller: 84
- Caroline Weir: 84
- Belia Bixby: 84
Cost: 68,000 coins
League Legend
- Marc-Andre Ter Stegen: 90
- Antonio Candreva: 90
- Sandra Starke: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
- Koke: 84
- Ruben Neves: 84
- Romelu Lukaku: 84
- Memphis Depay: 84
- Kalidou Koulibaly: 84
- Alessia Russo: 84
- Desiree Scott: 84
Cost: 95,000 coins
87-rated squad
- Marc-Andre Ter Stegen: 90
- Antonio Candreva: 90
- Sandra Starke: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
- Koke: 84
- Ruben Neves: 84
- Romelu Lukaku: 84
- Memphis Depay: 84
- Kalidou Koulibaly: 84
- Alessia Russo: 84
- Desiree Scott: 84
Cost: 95,000 coins
88-rated squad
- Vivianne Miedema: 91
- Pierre Lees-Melou: 90
- Ewa Pajor: 90
- Paulo Dybala: 89
- Jack Grealish: 85
- John Stones: 85
- Hakan Calhanoglu: 85
- Keira Walsh: 85
- Becky Sauerbrunn: 85
- Kailen Sheridan: 85
- Merie Frohms: 85
Cost: 140,000 coins