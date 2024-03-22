EA FC 24 Franck Ribery TOTY Icon SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

EA Sports has surprised the Ultimate Team community by releasing the EA FC 24 Franck Ribery TOTY Icon card as an SBC for gamers to grind and add to their squads. With the second week of the Ultimate Birthday promo being live, there has been a plethora of content released in Ultimate Team, but this SBC might be the most tempting addition.

The Team of the Year event introduced many new and overpowered cards to the game's meta, including the EA FC 24 Franck Ribery TOTY Icon card. These Team of the Year Icons are still some of the best players, with amazing stats, attributes, and Double PlayStyle+ traits.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Franck Ribery TOTY Icon SBC

Like the Ultimate Birthday Socrates SBC, the EA FC 24 Franck Ribery TOTY Icon SBC also requires a lot of segments and is extremely expensive. These are the requirements of each segment:

Born Legend

Rare players: Minimum 11

Player quality: Exactly Bronze

Rising Star

Rare players: Minimum 11

Player quality: Exactly silver

On a Loan (EA FC 24 Franck Ribery TOTY Icon)

Team overall rating: Minimum 83

The Bavarians

FC Bayern Munchen players: Minimum one

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

League Finesse

Serie A TIM players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

League Legend

Bundesliga players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Les Bleus

France players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Top notch

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

88-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

89-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

90-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Franck Ribery TOTY Icon SBC

These are some of the cheapest player options you can purchase to unlock the EA FC 24 Franck Ribery TOTY Icon SBC during the ongoing Ultimate Birthday promo:

Born Legend

11 rare bronze players

Rising Star

11 rare silver players

On a Loan (EA FC 24 Franck Ribery TOTY Icon)

Hannah Blundell: 83

Marco Asensio: 83

Dusan Vlahovic: 83

Marcel Brozovic: 83

Luke Shaw: 83

Nacho Fernandez: 83

Francesco Acerbi: 83

Filip Kostic: 83

Dani Olmo: 83

Joao Mario: 82

Diogo Costa: 82

Cost: 9,000 coins

The Bavarians

Sandra Panos: 87

Mahdi Camara: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Gregor Kobel: 87

Kim Little: 86

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Koen Casteels: 84

Chris Smalling: 84

Clara Mateo: 84

Gabriel: 84

Cost: 81,000 coins

League Finesse

Wendie Renard: 88

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Christiane Endler: 88

Sandra Panos: 87

Chris Smalling: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Fabinho: 84

Sven Botman: 83

Mathilde Bourdieu: 83

Cost: 100,000 coins

88-rated squad

Rodri: 89

Wendie Renard: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Bruno Fernandes: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Christiane Endler: 88

Sandra Panos: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Fridolina Rolfo: 87

Wojciech Szczesny: 86

Cost: 150,000 coins

89-rated squad

Thibaut Courtois: 90

Rose Lavelle: 90

Matteo Politano: 90

Robert Lewandowski: 90

Rodri: 89

Gregor Kobel: 87

Lautaro Martinez: 87

Lena Oberdorf: 87

Lucy Bronze: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Sandra Panos: 87

Cost: 204,000 coins

90-rated squad

Harry Kane: 93

Matteo Politano: 90

Rose Lavelle: 90

Matteo Politano: 90

Robert Lewandowski: 90

Thibaut Courtois: 90

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Rodri: 89

Ruben Dias: 89

Wendie Renard: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Cost: 295,000 coins

This version of the Bayern Munich legend is only worth around 1.6 million coins in the transfer market, while the EA FC 24 Franck Ribery TOTY Icon SBC costs over 2 million coins making the SBC not worth completing.