EA FC 24 Franck Ribery TOTY Icon SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

EA Sports has surprised the Ultimate Team community by releasing the EA FC 24 Franck Ribery TOTY Icon card as an SBC for gamers to grind and add to their squads. With the second week of the Ultimate Birthday promo being live, there has been a plethora of content released in Ultimate Team, but this SBC might be the most tempting addition.
The Team of the Year event introduced many new and overpowered cards to the game's meta, including the EA FC 24 Franck Ribery TOTY Icon card. These Team of the Year Icons are still some of the best players, with amazing stats, attributes, and Double PlayStyle+ traits.
All tasks of the EA FC 24 Franck Ribery TOTY Icon SBC
Like the Ultimate Birthday Socrates SBC, the EA FC 24 Franck Ribery TOTY Icon SBC also requires a lot of segments and is extremely expensive. These are the requirements of each segment:
Born Legend
- Rare players: Minimum 11
- Player quality: Exactly Bronze
Rising Star
- Rare players: Minimum 11
- Player quality: Exactly silver
On a Loan (EA FC 24 Franck Ribery TOTY Icon)
- Team overall rating: Minimum 83
The Bavarians
- FC Bayern Munchen players: Minimum one
- Team of the Week players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 86
League Finesse
- Serie A TIM players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 87
League Legend
- Bundesliga players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 87
Les Bleus
- France players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 87
Top notch
- Team of the Week players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 87
88-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
88-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
88-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
89-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
89-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
90-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 90
90-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 90
Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Franck Ribery TOTY Icon SBC
These are some of the cheapest player options you can purchase to unlock the EA FC 24 Franck Ribery TOTY Icon SBC during the ongoing Ultimate Birthday promo:
Born Legend
- 11 rare bronze players
Rising Star
- 11 rare silver players
On a Loan (EA FC 24 Franck Ribery TOTY Icon)
- Hannah Blundell: 83
- Marco Asensio: 83
- Dusan Vlahovic: 83
- Marcel Brozovic: 83
- Luke Shaw: 83
- Nacho Fernandez: 83
- Francesco Acerbi: 83
- Filip Kostic: 83
- Dani Olmo: 83
- Joao Mario: 82
- Diogo Costa: 82
Cost: 9,000 coins
The Bavarians
- Sandra Panos: 87
- Mahdi Camara: 87
- Martin Odegaard: 87
- Gregor Kobel: 87
- Kim Little: 86
- Kalidou Koulibaly: 84
- Ruben Neves: 84
- Koen Casteels: 84
- Chris Smalling: 84
- Clara Mateo: 84
- Gabriel: 84
Cost: 81,000 coins
League Finesse
- Wendie Renard: 88
- Joshua Kimmich: 88
- Irene Paredes: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
- Christiane Endler: 88
- Sandra Panos: 87
- Chris Smalling: 84
- Ruben Neves: 84
- Fabinho: 84
- Sven Botman: 83
- Mathilde Bourdieu: 83
Cost: 100,000 coins
Top notch
- Wendie Renard: 88
- Joshua Kimmich: 88
- Duvan Zapata: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
- Christiane Endler: 88
- Sandra Panos: 87
- Chris Smalling: 84
- Ruben Neves: 84
- Fabinho: 84
- Sven Botman: 83
- Mathilde Bourdieu: 83
Cost: 100,000 coins
88-rated squad
- Rodri: 89
- Wendie Renard: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
- Joshua Kimmich: 88
- Bruno Fernandes: 88
- Irene Paredes: 88
- Christiane Endler: 88
- Sandra Panos: 87
- Martin Odegaard: 87
- Fridolina Rolfo: 87
- Wojciech Szczesny: 86
Cost: 150,000 coins
89-rated squad
- Thibaut Courtois: 90
- Rose Lavelle: 90
- Matteo Politano: 90
- Robert Lewandowski: 90
- Rodri: 89
- Gregor Kobel: 87
- Lautaro Martinez: 87
- Lena Oberdorf: 87
- Lucy Bronze: 87
- Martin Odegaard: 87
- Sandra Panos: 87
Cost: 204,000 coins
90-rated squad
- Harry Kane: 93
- Matteo Politano: 90
- Rose Lavelle: 90
- Matteo Politano: 90
- Robert Lewandowski: 90
- Thibaut Courtois: 90
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Rodri: 89
- Ruben Dias: 89
- Wendie Renard: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
Cost: 295,000 coins
This version of the Bayern Munich legend is only worth around 1.6 million coins in the transfer market, while the EA FC 24 Franck Ribery TOTY Icon SBC costs over 2 million coins making the SBC not worth completing.