EA FC 24 Live TOTS Upgrade SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 24 Live TOTS Upgrade SBC for gamers to try and get their hands on some of the best options available in this title's latest set of special cards. While this challenge requires a Team of the Season Live item, fans can submit a low-rated and cheap version of that in hopes of obtaining one of the big cards.

TOTS Live cards are a unique addition to Ultimate Team. Not only do these items possess three PlayStyle+ traits, they are also dynamic in nature and can receive two more upgrades based on their team's performance in the relevant leagues. The latest EA FC 24 Live TOTS Upgrade SBC is even more exciting due to the potential rewards on offer.

All tasks in the EA FC 24 Live TOTS Upgrade SBC

Modric is one of the best cards available (Image via EA Sports)

EA Sports has always released guaranteed Team of the Season pack SBCs during the TOTS promo in previous years of Ultimate Team, and the arrival of the EA FC 24 Live TOTS Upgrade Squad Building Challenges shows that 2024 will be no different.

Similar to past releases of such SBCs, this one also requires just one squad to be unlocked, featuring the following stipulations in its requirements:

Live TOTS players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Number of players in the squad: 11

The requirement of a Live Team of the Season player will certainly make the SBC much more expensive than the rating threshold of 86 suggests. These are some of the most overpowered options in the game, and even the cheap versions cost a lot on Ultimate Team's transfer market.

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Live TOTS Upgrade SBC

Mujica is one of the cheapest Live TOTS players (Image via EA Sports)

With the Team of the Season promo in full swing, the price of fodder items is at an all-time low because of a large number of packs being opened in Ultimate Team. This makes the SBC relatively more affordable and accessible.

These are some of the cheapest players you can buy to complete the EA FC 24 Live TOTS Upgrade SBC in the most optimal way possible:

Rafa Mujica: 88

Antoine Griezmann: 88

Gregor Kobel: 87

Lena Oberdorf: 87

Luis Alberto: 84

Pernille Harder: 84

Thomas Muller: 84

Serge Gnabry: 84

Amel Majri: 84

Dani Olmo: 83

Christian Eriksen: 83

The overall expected cost of the EA FC 24 Live TOTS Upgrade SBC is around 47,000 coins. Completing this challenge is somewhat of a gamble, as it has several items in its reward pool worth less than this.

However, the possibility of obtaining players like Luka Modric, Bruno Fernandes, and Jeremy Doku makes it a worthwhile proposition in Ultimate Team.

