EA FC 24 Rio Ferdinand TOTY Icon SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

The EA FC 24 Rio Ferdinand TOTY Icon SBC has been released, allowing players to get their hands on the unique card by completing the various challenges. EA Sports released the TOTS promo this week, and the special Rio Ferdinand card has also been added as a Squad Building Challenge as a prelude to the upcoming Team of the Year promo.

The TOTY cards are usually always in high demand due to the significant boosts to their stats, and Icon cards commemorate retired footballers and usually come in variants. This Squad Building Challenge has added the EA FC 24 Rio Ferdinand TOTY Icon, which is currently the best version of the English defender in EA FC 24. Without any further ado, let's get into how to complete the challenge.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Rio Ferdinand TOTY Icon SBC

To unlock the EA FC 24 Rio Ferdinand TOTY Icon card, players will need to complete several tasks, some of which have similar requirements. For those who would like to try out the card before committing to completing all of the tasks, the Squad Building Challenge includes a loan card.

By completing this task, players will obtain a 5-match loan card for EA FC 24 Rio Ferdinand TOTY Icon variant:

On a Loan

Team overall rating: Minimum 83

Here are the rest of the tasks for the EA FC 24 Rio Ferdinand TOTY SBC.

Born Legend

Rare players: Minimum 11

Player quality: Exactly Bronze

Rising Star

Rare players: Minimum 11

Player quality: Exactly Silver

The Red Devils

Manchester United players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

The Three Lions

English players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

86-Rated Squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

87-rated squad

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

87-rated squad

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

88-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

88-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

88-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

88-rated squad

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

89-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

89-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

89-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

90-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

90-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

90-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

91-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 91

91-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 91

As expected, the long list of tasks and requirements makes the EA FC 24 Rio Ferdinand TOTY SBC pretty expensive to complete.

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Rio Ferdinand TOTY Icon SBC

While the game is well into its later stages, to complete the EA FC 24 Rio Ferdinand TOTY Icon SBC, players will probably need to buy cards from the transfer market. Here are some of the tips and tricks for the cheapest solutions for the 20 tasks in the EA FC 24 Rio Ferdinand TOTY Icon SBC.

Born Legend

Any (cheapest) 11 rare bronze players

Rising Star

Any (cheapest) 11 silver players

On a Loan

Kasper Schmeichel

Leroy Sané

Dušan Tadić

Milan Škriniar

Jeremie Frimpong

Raphaël Guerreiro

Ellyes Skhiri

Caroline Seger

Gabriel Martinelli

Lauren James

Ewelina Kamczyk

Cost: 7,900 Coins

The Red Devils

Jeremias Conan Ledesma

Manuela Zinsberger

John Stones

Milan Škriniar

Kieran Trippier

Raphaël Guerreiro

Fabian Schär

Caroline Seger

Jadon Sancho

Khadija Shaw

Dušan Tadić

Cost 13,200 Coins

The Three Lions

Bella Bixby

Ewa Pajor

Thiago Silva

Amanda Ilestedt

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Lena Oberdorf

İlkay Gündoğan

Parejo

Lautaro Martínez

Gabriel Jesus

Chloe Kelly

Cost: 35,500 Coins

86-rated Squad

Álex Remiro

Lena Oberdorf

Aymeric Laporte

Kalidou Koulibaly

Kieran Trippier

Gregor Kobel

John Stones

Caroline Weir

Lieke Martens

Ewa Pajor

Lucy Bronze

Cost: 35,200 Coins

87-rated Squad X2

Manuela Zinsberger

Ewa Pajor

Lena Oberdorf

Aymeric Laporte

Kieran Trippier

Khadija Shaw

İlkay Gündoğan

Keira Walsh

Beth Mead

Alexandra Popp

Bernardo Silva

Cost 73,000 Coins

88-Rated Squad X3

Christiane Endler

Irene Paredes

Rúben Dias

Wendie Renard

Kieran Trippier

Alexandra Popp

Aurélien Tchouaméni

Bernardo Silva

Patri Guijarro

Marcos Llorente

Ada Hegerberg

Cost: 80,000 Coins

88-rated Squad (TOTW variation)

Gregor Kobel

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Bernardo Silva

Riyad Mahrez

Parejo

Patri Guijarro

Sandra Paños

Joshua Kimmich

Beth Mead

Christiane Endler

Karim Benzema(91 rated IF version)

Cost: 103,000 Coins

89-Rated Squad

Rodri

Neymar Jr

Irene Paredes

Lena Oberdorf

Wendie Renard

Beth Mead

Tomáš Rosický (90 rated GOLAZO Hero)

Casemiro

Bernardo Silva

Ewa Pajor

Ada Hegerberg (91 rated Ultimate Birthday)

Cost: 154,000 Coins

90-Rated Squad

Christiane Endler

Irene Paredes

Wendie Renard

Julie Pasquereau (90 rated Fantasy FC)

Joshua Kimmich

Ada Hegerberg (91 rated Ultimate Birthday)

Bernardo Silva

Enzo Francescoli (91 rated GOLAZO Hero)

Pierre Lees-Melou (90 rated Fantasy FC)

Matteo Politano (90 rated Fantasy FC)

Iago Aspas (91 rated Fantasy FC)

Cost: 224,000 Coins

91-Rated Squad

Marc-André ter Stegen

Ada Hegerberg (91-rated Ultimate Birthday)

Irene Paredes

Rúben Dias

Gianluca Vialli (93-rated GOLAZO Hero)

Alexandra Popp

Sergej Milinković-Savić (89-rated Ultimate Birthday)

Wendie Renard

Enzo Francescoli (91-rated GOLAZO Hero)

Robert Lewandowski (92-rated TOTW)

Harry Kane (93-rated TOTY Honourable Mentions)

Cost: 335,000 Coins

All in all, the EA FC 24 Rio Ferdinand TOTY Icon SBC is quite an expensive affair and players looking to get one for their Ultimate Team should take the cost of it into account. That said, the EA FC 24 Rio Ferdinand TOTY Icon card is quite a solid defensive card that easily fits into most squads.

The EA FC 24 Rio Ferdinand TOTY Icon card also has access to the Anticipate PlayStyle, adding another reason for players to complete the SBC.

