EA FC 24 Rio Ferdinand TOTY Icon SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

The EA FC 24 Rio Ferdinand TOTY Icon SBC has been released, allowing players to get their hands on the unique card by completing the various challenges. EA Sports released the TOTS promo this week, and the special Rio Ferdinand card has also been added as a Squad Building Challenge as a prelude to the upcoming Team of the Year promo.
The TOTY cards are usually always in high demand due to the significant boosts to their stats, and Icon cards commemorate retired footballers and usually come in variants. This Squad Building Challenge has added the EA FC 24 Rio Ferdinand TOTY Icon, which is currently the best version of the English defender in EA FC 24. Without any further ado, let's get into how to complete the challenge.
All tasks of the EA FC 24 Rio Ferdinand TOTY Icon SBC
To unlock the EA FC 24 Rio Ferdinand TOTY Icon card, players will need to complete several tasks, some of which have similar requirements. For those who would like to try out the card before committing to completing all of the tasks, the Squad Building Challenge includes a loan card.
By completing this task, players will obtain a 5-match loan card for EA FC 24 Rio Ferdinand TOTY Icon variant:
On a Loan
- Team overall rating: Minimum 83
Here are the rest of the tasks for the EA FC 24 Rio Ferdinand TOTY SBC.
Born Legend
- Rare players: Minimum 11
- Player quality: Exactly Bronze
Rising Star
- Rare players: Minimum 11
- Player quality: Exactly Silver
The Red Devils
- Manchester United players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 84
The Three Lions
- English players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 86
86-Rated Squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 86
87-rated squad
- Team of the Week players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 87
87-rated squad
- Team of the Week players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 87
88-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
88-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
88-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
88-rated squad
- Team of the Week players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
89-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
89-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
89-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
90-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 90
90-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 90
90-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 90
91-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 91
91-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 91
As expected, the long list of tasks and requirements makes the EA FC 24 Rio Ferdinand TOTY SBC pretty expensive to complete.
Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Rio Ferdinand TOTY Icon SBC
While the game is well into its later stages, to complete the EA FC 24 Rio Ferdinand TOTY Icon SBC, players will probably need to buy cards from the transfer market. Here are some of the tips and tricks for the cheapest solutions for the 20 tasks in the EA FC 24 Rio Ferdinand TOTY Icon SBC.
Born Legend
- Any (cheapest) 11 rare bronze players
Rising Star
- Any (cheapest) 11 silver players
On a Loan
- Kasper Schmeichel
- Leroy Sané
- Dušan Tadić
- Milan Škriniar
- Jeremie Frimpong
- Raphaël Guerreiro
- Ellyes Skhiri
- Caroline Seger
- Gabriel Martinelli
- Lauren James
- Ewelina Kamczyk
Cost: 7,900 Coins
The Red Devils
- Jeremias Conan Ledesma
- Manuela Zinsberger
- John Stones
- Milan Škriniar
- Kieran Trippier
- Raphaël Guerreiro
- Fabian Schär
- Caroline Seger
- Jadon Sancho
- Khadija Shaw
- Dušan Tadić
Cost 13,200 Coins
The Three Lions
- Bella Bixby
- Ewa Pajor
- Thiago Silva
- Amanda Ilestedt
- Trent Alexander-Arnold
- Lena Oberdorf
- İlkay Gündoğan
- Parejo
- Lautaro Martínez
- Gabriel Jesus
- Chloe Kelly
Cost: 35,500 Coins
86-rated Squad
- Álex Remiro
- Lena Oberdorf
- Aymeric Laporte
- Kalidou Koulibaly
- Kieran Trippier
- Gregor Kobel
- John Stones
- Caroline Weir
- Lieke Martens
- Ewa Pajor
- Lucy Bronze
Cost: 35,200 Coins
87-rated Squad X2
- Manuela Zinsberger
- Ewa Pajor
- Lena Oberdorf
- Aymeric Laporte
- Kieran Trippier
- Khadija Shaw
- İlkay Gündoğan
- Keira Walsh
- Beth Mead
- Alexandra Popp
- Bernardo Silva
Cost 73,000 Coins
88-Rated Squad X3
- Christiane Endler
- Irene Paredes
- Rúben Dias
- Wendie Renard
- Kieran Trippier
- Alexandra Popp
- Aurélien Tchouaméni
- Bernardo Silva
- Patri Guijarro
- Marcos Llorente
- Ada Hegerberg
Cost: 80,000 Coins
88-rated Squad (TOTW variation)
- Gregor Kobel
- Trent Alexander-Arnold
- Bernardo Silva
- Riyad Mahrez
- Parejo
- Patri Guijarro
- Sandra Paños
- Joshua Kimmich
- Beth Mead
- Christiane Endler
- Karim Benzema(91 rated IF version)
Cost: 103,000 Coins
89-Rated Squad
- Rodri
- Neymar Jr
- Irene Paredes
- Lena Oberdorf
- Wendie Renard
- Beth Mead
- Tomáš Rosický (90 rated GOLAZO Hero)
- Casemiro
- Bernardo Silva
- Ewa Pajor
- Ada Hegerberg (91 rated Ultimate Birthday)
Cost: 154,000 Coins
90-Rated Squad
- Christiane Endler
- Irene Paredes
- Wendie Renard
- Julie Pasquereau (90 rated Fantasy FC)
- Joshua Kimmich
- Ada Hegerberg (91 rated Ultimate Birthday)
- Bernardo Silva
- Enzo Francescoli (91 rated GOLAZO Hero)
- Pierre Lees-Melou (90 rated Fantasy FC)
- Matteo Politano (90 rated Fantasy FC)
- Iago Aspas (91 rated Fantasy FC)
Cost: 224,000 Coins
91-Rated Squad
- Marc-André ter Stegen
- Ada Hegerberg (91-rated Ultimate Birthday)
- Irene Paredes
- Rúben Dias
- Gianluca Vialli (93-rated GOLAZO Hero)
- Alexandra Popp
- Sergej Milinković-Savić (89-rated Ultimate Birthday)
- Wendie Renard
- Enzo Francescoli (91-rated GOLAZO Hero)
- Robert Lewandowski (92-rated TOTW)
- Harry Kane (93-rated TOTY Honourable Mentions)
Cost: 335,000 Coins
All in all, the EA FC 24 Rio Ferdinand TOTY Icon SBC is quite an expensive affair and players looking to get one for their Ultimate Team should take the cost of it into account. That said, the EA FC 24 Rio Ferdinand TOTY Icon card is quite a solid defensive card that easily fits into most squads.
The EA FC 24 Rio Ferdinand TOTY Icon card also has access to the Anticipate PlayStyle, adding another reason for players to complete the SBC.