How has EA Sports completely ruined the EA FC 24 TOTY Promo?

The EA FC 24 TOTY Promo is live in Ultimate Team, and this is supposed to be one of the most exciting times for the community. The Team of the Year promo not only features special cards but also celebrates the best performers from the world of men's and women's football. Despite all the cards currently available in the packs, there's widespread discontent.

Unlike the previous years, the EA FC 24 TOTY Promo is far more special. For starters, EA Sports has introduced a women's Team of the Year starting 11 for the first time in Ultimate Team's history. All 22 cards are absolutely wonderful additions, and they contain double Playstyle+ (except the two goalkeepers).

However, there are several reasons many players have been left disappointed.

EA FC 24 TOTY Promo pack luck: Why are the odds so low?

Pack weights are arguably the most important consideration whenever a promo is active, usually referring to an average chance of finding a promo item in packs. It usually indicates players are reasonably packing promo cards when it's good.

The pack weight during the EA FC 24 TOTY promo has been substandard. Last year, Virgil Van Dijk TOTY had a peak price of about 3.4 million coins. This time, his last recorded price has been 11 million coins, and he's currently extinct from the market.

Barring the two goalkeepers, all other TOTY cards are close to a million coins in valuation or more. While all types of cards are now in packs, the results from opening them haven't been too great. This has fizzled the hype since players can hardly pack these wonderful cards.

Poor EA FC 24 TOTY Promo Honorable Mentions items

The Honorable Mentions refer to a set of special cards released on January 26, 2024. These items belong to footballers who narrowly missed out on finding a starter squad position. Naturally, these items aren't as good as their TOTY counterparts, but they could have been better than their existing state.

Let's take the Luka Modric Honorable Mentions as an example. The card has slightly inferior stats compared to his existing RTTK version. While the RTTK version is available for 250,000 coins, the new SBC will require fodder worth over a million coins to complete. While the Honorable Mentions has one additional Playstyle+ and one extra position (CDM), it's extremely overpriced.

Harry Kane's Honorable Mentions is practically the same as his TOTGS version, aside from one extra Playstyle+ and two new finishing-oriented playstyles. There's a massive gulf between normal promo items and these TOTY starters. With better pack odds, the Honorable Mentions could have been a brilliant middle ground. But EA Sports has once again missed the potential, with most of these cards being only slightly better than their existing special versions.

Lack of proper means to recycle duplicates

Many players have saved their packs over the last few weeks, at least. With SBCs like League Upgrades and TOTY Crafting available currently, players will also be adding many more to their collection. When players open so many packs at a go, there are bound to be duplicates.

For cards rated 85 or above, there are different ways to recycle their duplicates. However, the cards rated particularly between 84 and 82 are currently challenging to recycle. Earlier, the 83x10 SBC would be a good outlet. Now, the 82x20 is far more expensive and can also be done only once every day. The 85+ x2 Upgrade SBC is a great solution, but it can be done only twice every two days.

No matter how much fodder is earned by players, the essence of the EA FC 24 TOTY Promo is all about opening a vast number of packs and getting some special cards. Sadly, the terrible pack odds and poor means of exchanging duplicates have taken the shine from the EA FC 24 TOTY promo.