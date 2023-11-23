EA FC 24 83x10 Upgrade SBC: How to complete, expected costs, and more

Black Friday celebrations are well and truly underway in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, with EA Sports releasing a brand new 83x10 Upgrade SBC for gamers to grind for. This pack comes at the perfect time, as there are plenty of player SBCs to craft, as well as a plethora of special cards being up for grabs. This makes the Upgrade SBC especially appealing.

The second day of Black Friday festivities has added even more special cards to packs, with EA Sports re-releasing some of the best players from previous promos. This roster includes items from Trailblazers, Road to the Knockouts, and Centurions, making it the most expansive lineup of special cards to be released in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.

The 83x10 Upgrade SBC is now live in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Upgrade SBCs are an integral part of any promo in Ultimate Team, with the developers releasing them on a regular basis for gamers to try and obtain some great items in the game. However, the latest 83x10 Upgrade SBC offers the best pack by far out of any of the other SBCs released in EA FC 24, and it is made even more enticing by the availability of so many special items.

Not only are there a lot of promo cards up for grabs, the latest POTM Kylian Mbappe SBC has also raised the necessity of fodder, making SBCs like this even more crucial to the grind.

How to complete the 83x10 Upgrade SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

The SBC will be available over the course of the next week and can be completed thrice per day. This makes it amazing for those looking to get their hands on some cheap and easy fodder to submit to other SBCs.

The SBC also contains just a single squad with the following restrictions and stipulations mentioned in its requirements:

Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 83

Number of players in the squad: 11

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 45,000 coins, which is to be expected from an SBC that offers a pack of this caliber. While the price of 83-rated fodder is not too high, Team of the Week players are quite expensive in the current state of the transfer market, inflating the cost of this challenge.

However, gamers can easily reduce these expenses by utilizing untradeable items from their clubs. They can complete the 82+ TOTW Player Pick SBC to obtain the in-form items needed for this SBC while grinding the 81+ Double Upgrade SBC to obtain 83-rated fodder. This process will significantly reduce the cost of the 83x10 SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.