EA FC 24 Team of the Year Crafting Upgrade SBC guide: How to grind free packs

The Team of the Year promo has reached its peak in Ultimate Team after the release of all TOTY and TOTY Honorable Mentions cards in packs, and EA FC 24's latest Team of the Year Crafting Upgrade SBC will allow gamers to test their luck in obtaining them. Such Squad Building Challenges are always tied to an objective set, providing even more packs for fans to grind over time.

With so many special cards being up for grabs, it comes as no surprise that such a repeatable SBC is appealing to the masses. Packs are the essence of Ultimate Team, and the latest EA FC 24 Team of the Year Crafting Upgrade SBC can be completed 150 times overall. It also offers additional packs through the objective set it's tied to.

The EA FC 24 Team of the Year Crafting Upgrade SBC and TOTY Crafting objective is now live

Similar to previous instances of Crafting challenges being added to Ultimate Team, the EA FC 24 Team of the Year Crafting Upgrade SBC is also tied to an objective group. This Squad Building Challenge offers further packs every time gamers reach a certain milestone while grinding the SBC.

How to complete the EA FC 24 Team of the Year Crafting Upgrade SBC?

The SBC to complete the Crafting SBC features the following stipulations in its requirements:

Rare players: Minimum one

Player Quality: Minimum gold

Number of players in the squad: 11

Every repetition of the SBC offers a 77+ x3 players pack, which is a reasonable reward in itself.

What are the rewards of the TOTY Crafting Upgrade Completionist objective?

The TOTY Crafting Upgrade Completionis objective set contains 20 segments, each representing a specific milestone in your overall progress with the Team of the Year Crafting Upgrade SBC. These are the rewards on offer:

10 completions: 83+ Rare gold player pick

15 completions: 83+ Rare gold player pick

20 completions: Premium Gold players pack

25 completions: Premium Gold players pack

30 completions: Premium Gold players pack

35 completions: Premium Gold players pack

40 completions: 80+ x 10 players pack

45 completions: 80+ x 10 players pack

50 completions: Premium Gold players pack

60 completions: Rare gold players pack

70 completions: Premium gold players pack

80 completions: 84+ x 2 players pack

90 completions: Premium Gold players pack

95 completions: 84+ x 3 players pack

100 completions: 84+ x 3 players pack

110 completions: 81+ x 11 players pack

120 completions: 83+ x 10 players pack

130 completions: 81+ x 11 players pack

140 completions: 84+ x 5 players pack

150 completions: 83+ x 10 players pack

The overall group reward of this objective set is an 83+ x 20 players pack. This makes the overall process of grinding the Team of the Year Crafting Upgrade SBC a worthwhile proposition, especially during the TOTY promo.