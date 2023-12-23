EA Sports has released a brand new repeatable Upgrade SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team that's tied to the Winter Wildcards Crafting Upgrade Completionist objective, which offers bonus rewards. Such releases are returning after being successfully implemented in previous promos like Centurions and Radioactive, and this is the most extensive and rewarding completionist objective yet.
With the Winter Wilcards promo now live in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, plenty of special cards up are for grabs, as well as multiple Squad Building Challenges that gamers can grind. This makes Upgrade content even more appealing, as they can be used to try and obtain these brand-new special items or fodder for certain SBCs.
The latest roster of Winter Wildcards in EA FC 24 features some massive names like Cristiano Ronaldo, Pele, and Virgil van Dijk. EA Sports has also re-released some overpowered players from previous promos like Lionel Messi, Vinicius Junior, and Kylian Mbappe.
With so many amazing players up for grabs, this is the perfect time to release the Winter Wildcards Crafting Upgrade Completionist objective set and SBC.
How to complete the Winter Wildcards Crafting Upgrade SBC in EA FC 24?
Similar to previous iterations of this concept, gamers must complete the Crafting Upgrade repeatedly to unlock various tiers of rewards in the objective set. These are the requirements of this SBC:
- Player quality: Exactly gold
- Number of players in the squad: Exactly 11
The SBC offers a three rare gold players pack upon completion and can be completed 150 times.
What are the rewards offered by the Winter Wildcards Crafting Upgrade Completionist objective in EA FC 24?
Since the SBC can be completed 150 times, this objective comes with various tiers that offer specific rewards based on the number of completions. These are the available rewards:
- 10 completions: 83+ player pick
- 15 completions: Killa Villa badge
- 20 completions: Premium Gold players pack
- 25 completions: Killa Villa stadium theme
- 30 completions: Premium Gold players pack
- 35 completions: Killa Villa Tifo
- 40 completions: 80+ x 10 players pack
- 45 completions: Killa Villa XL Tifo
- 50 completions: Premium Gold players
- 60 completions: Rare players pack
- 70 completions: 83+ x 5 players pack
- 80 completions: Premium gold players pack
- 90 completions: 84+ x 2 rare gold players pack
- 95 completions: Killa Villa away kit
- 100 completions: 81+ x 11 players pack
- 110 completions: 1 of 4 85+ player pick
- 120 completions: 83+ x 10 players pack
- 130 completions: 81+ x 11 players pack
- 140 completions: Killa Villa home kit
- 150 completions: 83+ x 10 players pack
There are plenty of Winter Wildcards, Radioactive, Triple Threat, and Thunderstruck players currently available in packs in Ultimate Team. That makes this objective set especially enticing for gamers looking to upgrade their squads.
The fodder obtained from these packs can also be used to complete SBCs like the newly released Winter Wildcards Ruud Gullit in EA FC 24.