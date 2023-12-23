EA Sports has released a brand new repeatable Upgrade SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team that's tied to the Winter Wildcards Crafting Upgrade Completionist objective, which offers bonus rewards. Such releases are returning after being successfully implemented in previous promos like Centurions and Radioactive, and this is the most extensive and rewarding completionist objective yet.

With the Winter Wilcards promo now live in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, plenty of special cards up are for grabs, as well as multiple Squad Building Challenges that gamers can grind. This makes Upgrade content even more appealing, as they can be used to try and obtain these brand-new special items or fodder for certain SBCs.

The Winter Wildcards Crafting Upgrade Completionist Upgrade is now live in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

The latest roster of Winter Wildcards in EA FC 24 features some massive names like Cristiano Ronaldo, Pele, and Virgil van Dijk. EA Sports has also re-released some overpowered players from previous promos like Lionel Messi, Vinicius Junior, and Kylian Mbappe.

With so many amazing players up for grabs, this is the perfect time to release the Winter Wildcards Crafting Upgrade Completionist objective set and SBC.

How to complete the Winter Wildcards Crafting Upgrade SBC in EA FC 24?

Similar to previous iterations of this concept, gamers must complete the Crafting Upgrade repeatedly to unlock various tiers of rewards in the objective set. These are the requirements of this SBC:

Player quality: Exactly gold

Number of players in the squad: Exactly 11

The SBC offers a three rare gold players pack upon completion and can be completed 150 times.

What are the rewards offered by the Winter Wildcards Crafting Upgrade Completionist objective in EA FC 24?

Since the SBC can be completed 150 times, this objective comes with various tiers that offer specific rewards based on the number of completions. These are the available rewards:

10 completions: 83+ player pick

15 completions: Killa Villa badge

20 completions: Premium Gold players pack

25 completions: Killa Villa stadium theme

30 completions: Premium Gold players pack

35 completions: Killa Villa Tifo

40 completions: 80+ x 10 players pack

45 completions: Killa Villa XL Tifo

50 completions: Premium Gold players

60 completions: Rare players pack

70 completions: 83+ x 5 players pack

80 completions: Premium gold players pack

90 completions: 84+ x 2 rare gold players pack

95 completions: Killa Villa away kit

100 completions: 81+ x 11 players pack

110 completions: 1 of 4 85+ player pick

120 completions: 83+ x 10 players pack

130 completions: 81+ x 11 players pack

140 completions: Killa Villa home kit

150 completions: 83+ x 10 players pack

There are plenty of Winter Wildcards, Radioactive, Triple Threat, and Thunderstruck players currently available in packs in Ultimate Team. That makes this objective set especially enticing for gamers looking to upgrade their squads.

The fodder obtained from these packs can also be used to complete SBCs like the newly released Winter Wildcards Ruud Gullit in EA FC 24.