EA FC 24 server downtime (April 17): Servers to be taken down at 6 AM UTC

EA Sports has announced on social media that EA FC 24 servers will be taken down temporarily on April 17, 2024. This reveal comes just days before the beginning of the Team of the Season event, which will definitely be one of the biggest and most popular promos of the game cycle.

With such a massive promo being right around the corner, a large number of inactive Ultimate Team gamers will likely return to the game. There are also plenty of newcomers to the game mode at this time of the year, so a server maintenance break could be of great importance when it comes to the efficient functioning of online services.

EA FC 24 servers will be taken down at 6 AM UTC

Similar to every other instance of such breaks, gamers were informed about the downtime in advance via the EA Sports Direct Communication on social media. The servers will be offline for a total of four hours, and the break will impact FIFA 22, FIFA 23 and EA FC 24.

Here are the scheduled times across various time zones:

UTC: 6 AM

IST: 11: 30 AM

PT: 11 PM

ET: 2 AM

Online matchmaking will be disabled 30 minutes prior to the beginning of the maintenance break. This will prevent gamers from getting disconnected during matches, which could potentially hinder their progress in the world of Ultimate Team.

When will the EA FC 24 servers be back?

With the EA FC 24 Team of the Season promo arriving soon, gamers will be eager to resume their progress in the world of Ultimate Team and save up some packs for the upcoming event. A server break during this time period could be a great hindrance, so they will be pleased to know that servers will be back online at the following times:

UTC: 10 AM

IST: 3:30 PM

PT: 3 AM

ET: 6 AM

Once online services are back in full functionality, gamers will be able to log in to Ultimate Team and participate in game modes like Champions, Rivals and Squad Battles. They will also be able to play other game modes outside of Ultimate Team, like Pro Clubs and VOLTA.

