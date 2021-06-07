List of characters in Garena Free Fire as of June 2021

Garena Free Fire is a widely renowned battle royale title that comprises several unique characters and gameplay modes.
There are 39 characters in Free Fire right now, and all of them, except Nulla and Primis, have special abilities to dispense on the ground. After the OB27 update, many new characters have been added, and many older characters have received nerfs and buffs.
With that in mind, this article lists down all the available characters in Free Fire as of June 2021.
Complete list of Free Fire characters in June 2021
1) DJ Alok
2) Wukong
3) K (Captain Booyah)
4) Chrono
5) A124
6) Hayato
7) Maro
8) Steffie
9) Skyler
10) Olivia
11) Ford
12) Nikita
13) Maxim
14) Misha
15) Kla
16) Paloma
17) Miguel
18) Caroline
19) Antonio
20) Moco
21) Laura
22) Rafael
23) Shani
24) Joseph
25) Notora
26) Alvaro
27) Kapella
28) Jota
29) Clu
30) Luqueta
31) Dasha
32) Wolfrahh
33) Jai
34) Nulla
35) Primis
36) Kelly
37) Andrew
38) Shirou
39) Xayne
How to buy a character in Free Fire?
Players can follow these steps to do so:
Step 1: They may visit the "Store" section of Free Fire present at the left-hand side corner of the screen.
Step 2: Users can tap on the "Character" tab present in the right-hand side drop-down menu.
Step 3: They must choose the desired character and click on the "Purchase" option.
After confirming the purchase, diamonds or gold coins will be deducted, and the character will be available to the player to equip/quick-equip.
