List of characters in Garena Free Fire as of June 2021

The updated list of characters in Free Fire as of June 2021
Soumyajit Dutta
ANALYST
Feature
Modified 9 hr ago

Garena Free Fire is a widely renowned battle royale title that comprises several unique characters and gameplay modes.

There are 39 characters in Free Fire right now, and all of them, except Nulla and Primis, have special abilities to dispense on the ground. After the OB27 update, many new characters have been added, and many older characters have received nerfs and buffs.

With that in mind, this article lists down all the available characters in Free Fire as of June 2021.

Complete list of Free Fire characters in June 2021

1) DJ Alok

DJ Alok

2) Wukong

Wukong

3) K (Captain Booyah)

K, Captain Booyah

4) Chrono

Chrono

5) A124

A124

6) Hayato

Hayato

7) Maro

Maro

8) Steffie

Steffie

9) Skyler

Skyler

10) Olivia

Olivia

11) Ford

Ford

12) Nikita

Nikita

13) Maxim

Maxim

14) Misha

Misha

15) Kla

Kla

16) Paloma

Paloma

17) Miguel

Miguel

18) Caroline

Caroline

19) Antonio

Antonio

20) Moco

Moco

21) Laura

Laura

22) Rafael

Rafael

23) Shani

Shani

24) Joseph

Joseph

25) Notora

Notora

26) Alvaro

Alvaro

27) Kapella

Kapella

28) Jota

Jota

29) Clu

Clu

30) Luqueta

Luqueta

31) Dasha

Dasha

32) Wolfrahh

Wolfrahh

33) Jai

Jai

34) Nulla

Nulla

35) Primis

Primis

36) Kelly

Kelly

37) Andrew

Andrew

38) Shirou

Shirou

39) Xayne

Xayne

How to buy a character in Free Fire?

Players can follow these steps to do so:

Step 1: They may visit the "Store" section of Free Fire present at the left-hand side corner of the screen.

Step 2: Users can tap on the "Character" tab present in the right-hand side drop-down menu.

Step 3: They must choose the desired character and click on the "Purchase" option.

After confirming the purchase, diamonds or gold coins will be deducted, and the character will be available to the player to equip/quick-equip.

Edited by Ravi Iyer
