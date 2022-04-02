List of Cookie Run: Kingdom redeem codes (April 2022)

Cookie Run: Kingdom has over ten in-game currencies, making it especially difficult for players to build up a reservoir of any to make effective investments and rank up.

To not leave them at the mercy of in-game purchases all the time, the developers periodically put out various redeem codes. The rewards from these codes range between gold, gnome, crystals, and toppings.

Cookie Run: Kingdom redeem codes for April 2022

At the time of writing (April 2), only two redeem codes are available for players to cash in on.

0224CRKDARKCACAO – 3,000 crystals

COOKIELIVECOUPON – Three treasure tickets, three 30-minute speed-ups, two magic cookie cutters, two special cookie cutters, 30 EXP star jellies lv 6, 300 rainbow cubes, and 1,500 Crystals

All redeem codes that Cookie Run: Kingdom developers release come with a set expiration date. All codes that many websites claim are still active, have expired, except for those listed above.

A list of popular redeem codes that have recently gone out of commission is given below:

GOMAGICOVENEVENT

WEMADECKTOGETHER

CK1STANNIVERSARY

CRK1STBIRTHDAYD1

KINGDOMWITHSONIC

REALTOUGHCOOKIES

KINGDOMNBLUECLUB

2021KRGAMEAWARDS

Trying to redeem these or other expired codes will result in disciplinary action from the developers, as the official website gets clogged with multiple attempts to redeem expired codes.

Disciplinary action may manifest in the form of a temporary ban on redeeming codes to the full-scale removal of a gamer's CRK account.

How to avail Cookie Run: Kingdom codes in April 2022

This is the official redeem code screen (Image via Devsisters Website)

All codes are single-use so new players are requested to pay close attention to the listed procedure. Failure to redeem a code properly will result in them being unable to claim those benefits at all.

Click on the 3 horizontal lines present in the top right corner of the screen and go to settings. Go to the info tab and copy user Info. This is where many players get confused. They need to copy their email ID and not Player ID. Go to the Devsisters Redeem page and enter the user Info. Enter any active code and click on claim rewards.

Cookie Run: Kingdom developers often release redeem codes to celebrate special occasions like the game's first anniversary.

This space will be updated with the new Cookie Run: Kingdom redeem codes as and when they are released, so keep tracking it to not miss out on more free rewards.

