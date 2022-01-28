How to make your own Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom?

Many redeem codes, two new Cookies, and one highly-requested game mode have already been released to celebrate Cookie Run: Kingdom's first anniversary. Nearing the end of celebrations, Devsisters, the game developers, have one final gift for their fans.

Players can design a Cookie character like those they play with every day and stand a chance for their design to be featured in the game's ever-expanding roster of Cookies. Read on to find out how this contest works and all the related details.

Note: This is a contest and only 30 winner Cookies will be considered to be part of the Cookie Run: Kingdom universe.

Create your own Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

If a player is in this selected 30, they will also win an exclusive Sugar Gnome Plushie. The next 1000 players with the best designs will win 3,000 crystals, and every participant will receive a reward of 500 crystals.

Participation is encouraged as the minimum reward is 500 crystals, and with other in-game events for the draws of Tea Knight and Eclair Cookie, these 500 crystals can help players obtain two of the new best characters in the game.

Steps to enter the contest

The procedure to enter this contest and design a new unique Cookie is as follows:

Step 1: Go to the Cookie Run Oven website.

Step 2: Click on the start button in CRKINGDOM's 1st anniversary Oven section.

CRKingdom's 1st Anniversary Oven Page (Image via Cookie Run Oven)

Step 3: Go to Cookie Run: Kingdom OC Maker.

Cookie Run: Kingdom OC Maker (Image via Cookie Run Oven)

Many customization options are available for players to personalize their Cookie designs:

Clothes Mustaches Glasses Necklaces Scarves Earrings Background Text Hairstyle Color Facial marking Eyes Eyebrows Shoes Head accessories

Step 4: Click the green tick mark on the right when the design is finished.

Submit design button on CookieRunOven (Image via Sportskeeda)

Step 5: Click on Save your design.

Step 6: Fill out the Google Form link to enter participant details.

Final Cookie Submit Screen (Image via Cookie Run Oven)

Players who want an instant 500 crystal reward can directly redeem the code GOMAGICOVENEVENT any time before Feb 23, 2022 (GMT+9). Sharing their designs on social media will make players eligible for more free rewards and increase their likelihood of winning.

Fans can stay tuned to this space for all the details on the latest CRK updates and releases.

