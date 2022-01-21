3 reasons Cookie Run: Kingdom players should be excited about the new Tea Cookie

Cookie Run: Kingdom developers make sure to keep their fans hooked to the game with the steady release of new content. Since the game's January 2021 launch, the library of playable characters has been expanded from 37 to 66, alongside the release of several new game modes, like Guild Battle.

Today, on the game's first anniversary, the entire Cookie Run: Kingdom community is obsessing over the content of the game's most significant update yet.

The obsession is more than justified with the simultaneous release of two new cookies, the highly awaited Cookie Alliance game mode, along with many fan-requested buffs and nerfs.

Read on to see if the Tea Knight Cookie is worth the hype generated around him among Cookie Run: Kingdom fans.

Is Tea Knight Cookie the best Charge Cookie?in Cookie Run: Kingdom?

Tea Knight Cookie's release comes on the heels of demands to revamp Charge Cookies into the Cookie Run: Kingdom Meta, both in PvP and PvE. Even Dark Choco Cookie, the best Charge Cookie before Tea Knight's release, was hardly seen outside of Guild Battles.

It will be interesting to see how Tea Knight affects the game's meta. These are the main factors to consider for players looking to unlock him.

1) Impressive DMG rating

Tea Knight Cookie has a considerable DMG rating because his main attraction is supposed to be the many buffs he brings with him. A base DMG rating of 542.4% blows Dark Choco (316.6%) and Red Velvet (410%) out of the water.

The damage rating can be easily upgraded further given his Epic rarity status and the ongoing event, where all upgrade materials are easily available.

2) Best-in-class Max HP

The biggest issue with Charge Cookies in the past has been their low survivability. The developers seem to have finally realized this as they have significantly increased Tea Knight's max HP more than any other Charge Cookie in the past.

The base max HP is at 40000, and even two Solid Almond toppings in the Cookie's build can put his Max HP on par with famous defensive cookies like Hollyberry.

3) The "Wrath of the Commander" Buff

Tea Knight's main attraction is the "Wrath of the Commander" buff. It should be noted that having Tea Knight on the team will automatically trigger a 6% increase in the ATK power of two cookies with the highest ATK and a 12% increase in the CRIT% of the two Cookies with the highest CRIT%.

The buffs under the "Wrath of the Commander" are triggered when an ally falls in battle. A 50% increase in ATK power and a 20% increase in ATK SPD is triggered with every fallen ally. If four allies fall and Tea Knight is still alive, an instant 100% increase in ATK power along with a 150% increase to ATK SPD is triggered.

Also Read Article Continues below

Players should stay tuned to this space for all the details on the latest Cookie Run: Kingdom updates and releases.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha