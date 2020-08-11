Free Fire has a plethora of unique and remarkable characters and pets with different abilities, eye-catching skins, and attractive character bundles. These items are visually enchanting, and many players wish to get these items. Most items are purchasable from the in-game shop.
Which means players need to spend diamonds to obtain them. But many new players are unaware of how to do so. Hence, we provide a list of Free Fire top-up apps and websites to buy diamonds from.
Free Fire top-up websites and apps
#1 Sea Gamer Mall (SeaGM)
SeaGM or Sea Gamer Mall provides players with an option to top-up in-game currencies in several games like Free Fire, PUBG Mobile, and Call of Duty Mobile (Garena). It is straightforward to purchase diamonds from here, as given below:
Step 1: Select the number of diamonds to buy.
Step 2: Enter the Free Fire Player ID and Nickname.
Step 3: Select the payment method.
Step 4: After the successful payment, the Free Fire diamonds will be credited to the Free Fire account soon.
#2 Games Kharido
Games Kharido is a renowned top-up website specially made for Indian users. Currently, they offer players a 100 percent top-up bonus on the first purchase. Here are the steps to top-up diamonds from here:
Step 1: Click here to visit the official website.
Step 2: Log in either by using Facebook or the Free Fire User ID.
Step 3: Select the number of diamonds to purchase and choose the appropriate payment method.
Step 4: Players will receive the diamonds after a successful transaction.
#3 Codashop
Codashop is one of the largest and most trusted top-up sites used and trusted by millions of users worldwide. They offer various payment options. In India, if new users top-up using PayTM, they will receive the 2x Victory Wings Gun Box for free, and a cashback of up to Rs 300. Follow these steps to top-up diamonds:
Step 1: Visit the Codashop website and select Free Fire from the list of games present.
Step 2: Select the required top-up and a payment option.
Step 3: After successful payment, players will receive the corresponding amount of diamonds.
#4 Google Play Store
This app is the most common way of purchasing in-game currency in Free Fire. Players receive several in-game bonuses for buying diamonds this way. For example, they will earn the Joseph character for just buying diamonds. Follow these steps to top-up the in-game currency:
Step 1: Open the game and click on the 'diamonds icon' prevalent on the top of the screen.
Step 2: Several top-ups appear on the screen.
Step 3: Select the required top-up. Payment will then have to be made using Google Play Balance, or the payment method added to the store.Published 11 Aug 2020, 22:27 IST