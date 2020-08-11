Free Fire has a plethora of unique and remarkable characters and pets with different abilities, eye-catching skins, and attractive character bundles. These items are visually enchanting, and many players wish to get these items. Most items are purchasable from the in-game shop.

Which means players need to spend diamonds to obtain them. But many new players are unaware of how to do so. Hence, we provide a list of Free Fire top-up apps and websites to buy diamonds from.

Free Fire top-up websites and apps

#1 Sea Gamer Mall (SeaGM)

SeaGM (Picture Courtesy: SeasGM)

SeaGM or Sea Gamer Mall provides players with an option to top-up in-game currencies in several games like Free Fire, PUBG Mobile, and Call of Duty Mobile (Garena). It is straightforward to purchase diamonds from here, as given below:

Step 1: Select the number of diamonds to buy.

Step 2: Enter the Free Fire Player ID and Nickname.

Step 3: Select the payment method.

Step 4: After the successful payment, the Free Fire diamonds will be credited to the Free Fire account soon.

#2 Games Kharido

Games Kharido (Picture Courtesy: Games Kharido)

Games Kharido is a renowned top-up website specially made for Indian users. Currently, they offer players a 100 percent top-up bonus on the first purchase. Here are the steps to top-up diamonds from here:

Step 1: Click here to visit the official website.

Step 2: Log in either by using Facebook or the Free Fire User ID.

Step 3: Select the number of diamonds to purchase and choose the appropriate payment method.

Step 4: Players will receive the diamonds after a successful transaction.

#3 Codashop

Codashop (Picture Courtesy: Codashop)

Codashop is one of the largest and most trusted top-up sites used and trusted by millions of users worldwide. They offer various payment options. In India, if new users top-up using PayTM, they will receive the 2x Victory Wings Gun Box for free, and a cashback of up to Rs 300. Follow these steps to top-up diamonds:

Step 1: Visit the Codashop website and select Free Fire from the list of games present.

Step 2: Select the required top-up and a payment option.

Step 3: After successful payment, players will receive the corresponding amount of diamonds.

#4 Google Play Store

In-game top-ups

This app is the most common way of purchasing in-game currency in Free Fire. Players receive several in-game bonuses for buying diamonds this way. For example, they will earn the Joseph character for just buying diamonds. Follow these steps to top-up the in-game currency:

Step 1: Open the game and click on the 'diamonds icon' prevalent on the top of the screen.

Step 2: Several top-ups appear on the screen.

Step 3: Select the required top-up. Payment will then have to be made using Google Play Balance, or the payment method added to the store.