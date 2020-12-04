List of all games, including PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite, that have been banned in India in 2020 so far

Back in September, two of the most popular battle royale games in the world, PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite, were banned by the Government of India, under Section 69A of the IT Act.

Apart from these games, more than 218 other applications have also been banned in the country. On 29th June 2020, the Government of India had blocked access to 59 mobile apps. 118 more apps were banned on 2nd September 2020 while a further 43 apps were banned on 24th November 2020.

List of all the games, including PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite, that have been banned in India in 2020

Here is a list of the games that have been banned by the Government of India in 2020:

Mobile Legends

Clash of Kings

Hago Play With New Friends

Cyber Hunter

Cyber Hunter Lite

Knives Out-No rules, just fight!

Super Mecha Champions

LifeAfter

Dawn of Isles

Ludo World-Ludo Superstar

Chess Rush

PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik

PUBG MOBILE LITE

Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade

Art of Conquest: Dark Horizon

Dank Tanks

Warpath

Game of Sultans

Carrom Friends: Carrom Board & Pool Game-

Ludo All Star- Play Online Ludo Game & Board Games

Bike Racing: Moto Traffic Rider Bike Racing Games

Rangers of Oblivion: Online Action MMO RPG Game

Road of Kings- Endless Glory

Murderous Pursuits

Fighting Landlords

Mobile Legends: Pocket

A Dream of Jianghu

Chief Almighty: First Thunder BC

MARVEL Super War

AFK Arena

Creative Destruction

Crusaders of Light

Mafia City

Onmyoji

Ride Out Heroes

Legend: Rising Empire

Arena of Valor: 5v5 Arena Games

Soul Hunters

Rules of Survival

Identity V

Isoland 2: Ashes of Time

BoxStar (Early Access)

Heroes Evolved

Happy Fish

Jellipop Match-Decorate your dream island！

Munchkin Match: magic home building

Conquista Online II

