List of all games, including PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite, that have been banned in India in 2020 so far

Back in September, two of the most popular battle royale games in the world, PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite, were banned by the Government of India, under Section 69A of the IT Act.
Apart from these games, more than 218 other applications have also been banned in the country. On 29th June 2020, the Government of India had blocked access to 59 mobile apps. 118 more apps were banned on 2nd September 2020 while a further 43 apps were banned on 24th November 2020.
List of all the games, including PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite, that have been banned in India in 2020
Here is a list of the games that have been banned by the Government of India in 2020:
- Mobile Legends
- Clash of Kings
- Hago Play With New Friends
- Cyber Hunter
- Cyber Hunter Lite
- Knives Out-No rules, just fight!
- Super Mecha Champions
- LifeAfter
- Dawn of Isles
- Ludo World-Ludo Superstar
- Chess Rush
- PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik
- PUBG MOBILE LITE
- Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade
- Art of Conquest: Dark Horizon
- Dank Tanks
- Warpath
- Game of Sultans
- Carrom Friends: Carrom Board & Pool Game-
- Ludo All Star- Play Online Ludo Game & Board Games
- Bike Racing: Moto Traffic Rider Bike Racing Games
- Rangers of Oblivion: Online Action MMO RPG Game
- Road of Kings- Endless Glory
- Murderous Pursuits
- Fighting Landlords
- Mobile Legends: Pocket
- A Dream of Jianghu
- Chief Almighty: First Thunder BC
- MARVEL Super War
- AFK Arena
- Creative Destruction
- Crusaders of Light
- Mafia City
- Onmyoji
- Ride Out Heroes
- Legend: Rising Empire
- Arena of Valor: 5v5 Arena Games
- Soul Hunters
- Rules of Survival
- Identity V
- Isoland 2: Ashes of Time
- BoxStar (Early Access)
- Heroes Evolved
- Happy Fish
- Jellipop Match-Decorate your dream island！
- Munchkin Match: magic home building
- Conquista Online II
Published 04 Dec 2020, 15:58 IST