PUBG Mobile's Indian version yet to open pre-registrations, all existing links unverified

Since the announcement by PUBG Corporation about the PUBG Mobile India version, several pre-registrations have surfaced on the internet. However, their legitimacy is not verified yet.

The popular battle royale title was banned in September alongside 117 other applications by the Government of India under section 69A of the IT Act. Players hoped that PUBG Corporation would take necessary steps for the game's comeback in the country. The South Korean organization's press release announcing the game's return came as welcome news for fans.

However, no revelations were made about the exact release date of the game. It has been 3 weeks since the return announcement, but players are still to receive a concrete release date.

PUBG Mobile India version is yet to open pre-registrations and all existing links are unverified

The pre-registration page of PUBG Mobile India on TapTap

While players wait for news, pre-registrations for the game's Indian version have been popping up on the internet. A pre-registration has appeared on TapTap, and players are divided over its authenticity. PUBG Corporation has not yet announced any such pre-registration.

A snippet from the review section

A snippet from the review section

The pre-registration received a massive response from players and over 300,000 users registered in the span of a few days. The game is rated 9.7/10 on the store, and the page has around 462,000 followers. However, the pre-registration has been shut down and now the "unavailable" option appears for Android and iOS.

Hence, users mustn’t jump to any conclusions regarding the pre-registration of the game as none of them are verified by the developers. It is recommended for them to follow the official social media handles and the website of PUBG Mobile India to keep up with all the news regarding the game. The links for them are given below.

Instagram: Click here.

Facebook: Click here.

YouTube channel – Click here.

Discord: Click here.

Website: Click here.

