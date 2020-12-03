PUBG Mobile has witnessed an incredible rise in popularity in the last couple of years. The game has particularly found a special place in the hearts of Indian players, who form a large chunk of its fanbase.

However, millions of these fans were disheartened when the Government of India banned PUBG Mobile, alongside 117 other apps, in early September, citing security and privacy reasons.

On 12th November, however, Indian players received tremendous news as PUBG Corporation, in a press release, announced that they would be releasing PUBG Mobile India.

They have also disclosed certain features that would be present in the Indian version of the game.

PUBG Mobile Indian version to have playtime limit function, default clothing, and other unique features

Green Hit Effect

In the press release, PUBG Corporation revealed three features that would be present in the Indian version of the game. They are as follows:

Playtime Limit Function: A restriction/limit is likely to be set on the playtime to promote healthy gaming habits for the younger audience.

Default Clothing: The characters will automatically be fully dressed in the game.

Green Hit Effect: In the global version, players could change the color of the hit effect. However, in PUBG Mobile India, it will be locked to green to indicate the virtual nature of the game.

Exclusive Events

Exclusive Events

Apart from the features mentioned above, the Indian version of PUBG Mobile is expected to have exclusive regional events like that of the Korean version of PUBG Mobile.

Lightweight Installation Function

Lightweight Installation Function

With the recent 1.1 update, the Lightweight Installation Function was incorporated in PUBG Mobile, thereby reducing the game’s download size to 610 MB.

It is expected that the same would be done in the case of PUBG Mobile India.

