PUBG Mobile has emerged as one of the most popular battle royale games on the mobile platform. One of the main reasons behind its success has been the regular updates that are being released by the game's developers.

Apart from the global version of PUBG Mobile, the game has several region-specific versions. In this article, we list out all the countries that have their own versions of PUBG Mobile.

List of countries that have their own versions of PUBG Mobile

#1 KRJP

(Image via Google Play Store)

PUBG Mobile KRJP is arguably the most popular regional version of PUBG Mobile. The game is published by PUBG Corporation in the Korea and Japan regions. It features a unique currency known as the ‘Donkatsu Medal’, which can be used to purchase crates from the in-game shop.

#2 China (Game for Peace)

(Image via GamingDude / YouTube)

Game for Peace is the Chinese version of PUBG Mobile. In May 2019, Tencent Games decided to release the game under a new name and ensured that it met all the restrictions and parameters set by the Chinese authorities.

#3 Vietnam

(Image via Google Play Store)

VNG Game Publishing publishes the Vietnamese version of PUBG Mobile. This version has been made to cater to the needs of users from Vietnam, with the UI of the language also changed to Vietnamese.

#4 Taiwan

(Image via Google Play Store)

PUBG Mobile TW or Taiwan is published by HotCool Games and is available in the Google Play Store and Apple App Store of Taiwan. It has been optimized for users from the region.

#5 India (Yet to be released)

(Image via pubgmobile.in)

On 12th November, PUBG Corporation announced that they would be releasing an Indian version of PUBG Mobile. However, at the time of writing this article, the game is yet to be released.

