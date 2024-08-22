List of iOS games releasing in September 2024

There are a ton of iOS games that are expected to be released in September. It's not every month that you see so many titles releasing on the platform. iOS is finally catching up to Android and is even expected to receive some popular PC and PlayStation titles, like Once Human and Rainbow Six.

This article lists all the iOS games that are releasing in September 2024.

List of iOS games that will be released in September 2024

If you've been waiting for some new iOS games to try out, you're in for a treat as September is bringing in a very interesting lineup of titles. We're talking PC-level graphics with the likes Once Human, Rainbow Six, EA SPORTS FC Tactical, and Maid of Sker. This lineup is surely one of the best we've seen in a while.

Here are all the games releasing next month and their release dates:

Game Date Machinika: Atlas September 3, 2024 Anipang Matchlike September 4, 2024 Disney Pixel RPG September 9, 2024 Auroria: a playful journey September 10, 2024 The Elder Scrolls: Castles September 10, 2024 Maid of Sker September 10, 2024 Grimguard Tactics: Fantasy RPG September 12, 2024 Soccer Hero: PvP Football Game September 15, 2024 Rubik's Match 3 - Cube Puzzle September 16, 2024 Broken Sword - Shadow of the Templars: Reforged September 19, 2024 Rainbow Six Mobile September 19, 2024 Athena Crisis September 23, 2024 EA Sports FC Tactical September 26, 2024 (Expected according to App Store listing) Once Human September 26, 2024 BLEACH Soul Puzzle September 30, 2024 Cat Town Valley September 30, 2024 Echoes of Eternity September 30, 2024 Snaky Cat September 30, 2024

Here's everything you need to know about the major game releases:

1) The Elder Scrolls: Castles

The Elder Scrolls: Castles is one of the most exciting iOS games releasing next month (Image via Elder Scrolls)

For Elder Scrolls fans, the release of almost any title from the franchise on mobile devices would be a delight.

The Elder Scrolls: Castles is an exciting strategic RPG that picks up on little elements from Skyrim and other Souls games. Players can customize their castles and heroes while engaging in intense quests and battles. The game introduces a roguelike mode for combat, where players can choose upgrades and face endless waves of enemies.

The Elder Scrolls: Castles is developed by Bethesda Game Studios and is set to be released on September 10, 2024.

2) EA Sports FC Tactical

EA Sports FC Tactical is another exciting iOS game releasing soon (Image via App Store)

EA Sports FC Tactical is a new iOS game featuring strategic turn-based mechanics. In this football simulator, you get to collect players and build your dream team. The best part is that you can choose between almost 5000 players from different leagues like the Premier League, La Liga EA Sports, Bundesliga, Ligue 1 Uber Eats, Serie A TIM, and much more.

Moreover, you also get to choose from different game modes like World Tour, Friendly Match, and even Ranked Match. The title is expected to be released on September 26, 2024, according to the App Store, but this may change as the developer has not fully confirmed the date.

3) Rainbow Six Mobile

Rainbow Six Mobile is another popular iOS game releasing soon (Image via Ubisoft News)

Rainbow Six Mobile is another exciting iOS game that's set to release soon. The franchise is quite popular in the FPS scene, and the fact its developers are planning to bring it to the mobile platform is incredible.

Rainbow Six Mobile is a competitive multiplayer first-person title featuring intense 5v5 matches along with the classic Attack vs. Defense game modes. You get to deploy drones, reinforce walls, use spy cameras, and try out other tactical equipment to make your game experience all the more engaging.

The title is developed and published by Ubisoft and is set to be released on September 19, 2024.

4) Once Human (mobile)

Once Human has the potential to be an insanely good iOS game (Image via Once Human)

Once Human looks insanely good on PC, and its developers are planning on bringing it to the mobile platform soon. The mobile port is more or less a cut-down version of the original but maintains elements like the vast open world and intense combat mechanics.

This multiplayer survival game is set in a post-apocalyptic world where players can team up with their friends and fight enemies, explore the open world, and also uncover hidden plots. The title, developed by Starry Studio, is set for release on September 26, 2024.

5) Machinika: Atlas

Machinika: Atlas is a worthy sequel to Machinika Museum (Image via Epic Games)

Machinika: Atlas is an indie title that focuses on puzzle-solving to progress through the story. It serves as a direct sequel to Machinika: Museum, which was a great game with an immersive storyline.

In Machinika: Atlas, you get to play from one of Saturn's Moons, Atlas. You have to navigate through puzzles to get through the game and uncover its storyline. The game has a unique art style and engaging storytelling, which makes it a worthy try.

Machinika: Atlas is set for release on September 3, 2024, and is developed by Littlefield Studio.

