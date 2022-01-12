List of new features in PUBG Mobile 1.8 update

Updates are one of the core reasons PUBG Mobile has witnessed massive growth since its release. Over the years, many unique aspects have made their way into the game, including new features, maps, and modes.

Developers generally release a new version of the game every few months, and the latest one, i.e., the 1.8 update, will be made available today, January 12, 2022. Users will be able to download it on their devices after it starts rolling out at 11:00 a.m. UTC.

PUBG Mobile 1.8 features: New features

Listed below are a few of the significant features that will be introduced once the 1.8 update is made available:

1) Aftermath map

This is a new Classic Mode map and is basically a transformed version of the beloved Livik. Users can experience brilliant, quick-paced action and enjoy unranked matches on this map. Characters will be equipped with Tactical Glasses by default on this battleground.

2) Spider-Man game mode

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the arrival of the themed Spider-Man game mode ever since the developers announced the collaboration in December. It will be made available in Erangel and Livik on January 12 and January 15, respectively. Consequently, the same will run until February 14.

3) Separation of Unranked and Ranked Modes

The separation of ranked and unranked modes is another significant change mentioned in the patch notes of the 1.8 update. This will enable casual players to enjoy the non-ranked matches and enjoy a less try-hard heavy experience with their friends.

4) New supply shop and recall mechanic

In specific maps, the supply shop and recall mechanic will also be introduced. The former will enable the users to purchase supplies and other items after collecting a particular currency/token on the battlefield. Meanwhile, the recall mechanic will allow individuals to revive their teammates via the recall tower.

5) Royale Pass M7

After the end of the M6 pass, the RP M7 – Royale Guard will make its way into PUBG Mobile. Developers will incorporate it on January 18, and the same will run until February 17. Through it, gamers will be able to get a variety of unique rewards.

In addition to the above-mentioned features, the developers have fixed numerous bugs and brought in several improvements to the game.

Readers can check out the full patch notes by clicking here to learn about all the features in detail.

