PUBG Mobile 1.8 update expected APK file size for Android

The wait is nearly over, as the PUBG Mobile 1.8 update is scheduled to be released today. Patch notes for the same have already been released and many new features will be added to the game, including a special game mode based on the Spider-Man collaboration.

Following its release, Android players will have two options to download it on their devices: the Google Play Store and the APK file. Meanwhile, iOS users can use the Apple App Store directly.

Expected APK file size for PUBG Mobile 1.8 update

As with the previous few updates to PUBG Mobile, developers will likely make two separate APK files available for the 1.8 version: Small/Compact and Regular. Both will be directly downloadable by the players through the game’s official website itself.

Last time, their sizes were 698 MB and 989 MB, respectively. Individuals can expect the files to be in a similar range this time around. Consequently, the small version could be around 700 MB, while the regular file will be approximately 1 GB.

Users will additionally have to download these in-game resources (Image via PUBG Mobile)

If users choose the former, they will also have to download resource packs in-game – either low-spec or HD. Those who download the regular version, on the other hand, will be able to play the game right away.

Steps to download and install APK file for 1.8 update

Similar to this, there will be two different APK files downloadable (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Gamers can follow these steps to use the APK files once they are made available:

Step 1: Players must first visit the game's official website on their mobile devices; this link will take them to it.

Step 2: Following that, users can download one of the two APK files.

Note: Users will need to have sufficient storage space available on their devices for the download and installation procedures.

Step 3: As the next step, individuals can install the APK after enabling the ‘Install from Unknown Source setting.’

Step 4: Finally, they will be able to enjoy playing the 1.8 version after signing in to their accounts.

