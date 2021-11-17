How to download PUBG Mobile 1.7 update APK file on Android

Players have been waiting for the arrival of the PUBG Mobile 1.7 update. The latest update is finally here and has brought various new optimizations and additions to the game. There are new features like Piggyback with some weapon balance changes.

Players can also expect the inception of the latest and last Royale Pass Season of the first Cycle. As of now, the 1.7 update APK file is available on PUBG Mobile's official website. The developers have also pushed the update on the Google Play Store.

#PUBGMOBILE Dear players,We are gradually pushing the 1.7 version on Google Play. If you don't get the option to update please kindly be patient and wait.Thank you for your support of PUBG MOBILE!- PUBG MOBILE Team Dear players,We are gradually pushing the 1.7 version on Google Play. If you don't get the option to update please kindly be patient and wait. Thank you for your support of PUBG MOBILE!- PUBG MOBILE Team#PUBGMOBILE https://t.co/VyU36uhsof

All details about the download process and APK files are given below.

PUBG Mobile 1.7 version: How to download the APK file and install the update

PUBG Mobile (Image via Google Play)

As mentioned earlier, the developers have finally pushed the latest version on Google Play Store. Hence, users can click here to visit the Play Store and install the 1.7 update.

There are two options for APK files (Image via www.pubgmobile.com)

However, if players haven't seen any option of the update, they will have to browse the official website of PUBG Mobile, where they can find the following options for download:

The compact version of the APK file for PUBG Mobile 1.7 update: Direct link here (Size: 698 MB)

Regular APK file for PUBG Mobile 1.7 update: Direct link here (Size: 989MB)

Users must ensure they have a stable internet connection and download the desired APK file as per their device storage. They should follow the steps given below to complete the installation:

Step 1: Once the download ends, players can install the update. If prompted, they can enable the 'Install from Unknown Source' setting.

A small update of 5.6 MB (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Step 2: After the game is installed, players can launch the application and download a small file of 5.6 MB.

Restart the game to see the new content of the game (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Step 3: Players will have to restart PUBG Mobile to see the new content of the 1.7 version update.

Step 4: Log in with the desired method, and players are all set to play the game.

Note: PUBG Mobile is banned in India, so Indian fans should refrain from following this process. They can wait for the launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India's 1.7 version update.

