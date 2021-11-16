How to download PUBG Mobile 1.7 update on Android

With the most recent 1.7 update, one of the most highly awaited PUBG Mobile x Arcane collaborations has finally gone live. It introduces an all-new game mode called Mirror World, in which a separate Mirror Island (floating island) descends into PUBG Mobile. Once inside, players can play as champions from Arcane.

The update started rolling out on 16 November 2021 at 12:00 am UTC and will be available to all players in a few hours. Players will be able to download the game through the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Android users also have the option to download it using the APK file on the official website.

Note: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Therefore users from the country should refrain from downloading them.

Updating PUBG Mobile: How to download new 1.7 update on Android

Google Play Store

Users can follow these steps to use the Google Play Store to download the 1.7 update.

Step 1: First, open the Google Play Store app and search for PUBG Mobile.

Individuals can also click this link to reach the Play Store page of the game.

Step 2: Players will need to tap on the “Update” button. If they don’t have the game downloaded, an “Install” button will show up instead.

Users need not worry if the update is not yet available for their smartphone because it will be gradually released worldwide.

APK file

Small/Compact APK: Click here

Regular APK: Click here

(Size of these are 698 MB and 989 MB, respectively.)

Users can utilize either of the two APK files to download the PUBG Mobile 1.7 update:

Step 1: Through the link above, download the required file and enable the “Install from Unknown Source” setting.

Gamers can sign in and then enjoy playing the PUBG Mobile 1.7 update (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Step 2: As part of the next step, players will have to install the APK file. Once that is complete, PUBG Mobile gamers can go ahead and log in to their accounts to enjoy the latest update.

Note: Gamers will additionally have to download the resource packs for the Small/Compact version.

Edited by Siddharth Satish