List of 16 teams participating in PUBG Mobile All-Stars India 2019 officially announced
PUBG Mobile All-Stars India 2019, which is the upcoming PUBG Mobile tournament will commence on 9th December. 16 star teams that will be competing in 'Mastery Scrims' against each other for the title and a prize pool of ₹50,00,000 are announced officially.
The tournament will feature teams like Fnatic, 8-Bit and Entity Gaming, all of whom represented India in PMCO Fall Split Global Finals 2019 will also be a part of it.
Here's the list of the 16 teams announced by PUBG Mobile India officially.
Teams playing in PUBG Mobile All-Stars India 2019
- 8Bit
- Entity Gaming
- ETG Brawlers
- Fnatic
- God's Reign
- Godlike
- Hydra
- Orange Rock
- ORB Official
- Seven Seas
- SynerGE
- Team iNSANE
- Team Insidious
- Team Mayhem
- TeamIND
- Zero Degree
'Mastery Scrims' will go on for seven days, and the format will be different every day, as stated by the officials. The Grand Finals of the tournament will begin on 21st December, and the fans can cheer for the teams by visiting Hitex Exhibition Center, Hall 1, HICC Convention Centre, Hitech-city, Hyderabad. Those who cannot go there can catch the live action at the official PUBG Mobile India YouTube channel.