List of playable PUBG Mobile versions released so far

PUBG Mobile has established itself as one of the most successful mobile gaming titles in the world. It was the second-highest grossing mobile game in May 2021, earning a staggering $258 million in revenue.

The global version of PUBG Mobile is played by millions of players across the world. However, the battle royale title also has a series of region-specific versions that are equally as popular.

This article lists all the playable PUBG Mobile versions that have been released so far.

All PUBG Mobile versions available worldwide

PUBG Mobile KRJP (Korea and Japan)

PUBG Mobile KRJP is arguably the best region-specific version of PUBG Mobile. It was created for players in Korea and Japan.

This version is popular for its wide range of cosmetics. It also has a special currency, called Donkatsu Medal, that can be used to purchase crates.

Game for Peace (China)

Tencent Games re-branded PUBG Mobile under the name Game for Peace after China's SART (presently known as NRTA – National Radio and Television Administration) did not approve the title's release in the country.

Game for Peace complies with all the rules and regulations imposed by the country's authorities.

PUBG Mobile VN (Vietnam)

PUBG Mobile VN is published by VNG Game Publishing. The game has been optimized for players in Vietnam. The UI of the language has also been changed to Vietnamese.

The game is rated 4.2 and has more than 10 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

PUBG Mobile TW (Taiwan)

PUBG Mobile Taiwan is published by HotCool Games. The game can be downloaded from the Taiwanese Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Players can also download it from third-party sources like TapTap.

Apart from the games listed here, an Indian version of PUBG Mobile, called Battlegrounds Mobile India, has also been announced by Krafton. The title is yet to be released in the country.

