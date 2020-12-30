List of PUBG Mobile Pro League tournaments held in 2020

In the last few years, PUBG Mobile has witnessed exponential growth and has established itself as the industry's juggernaut. The battle royale title has amassed significant numbers in all aspects, inclusive of revenue and downloads.

The game has a well-settled and established esports ecosystem featuring numerous amateur to professional tournaments and leagues for players worldwide, including Pro League (PMPL), Club Open (PMCO), Campus Championship, and more.

This article lists out all the PMPLs held in 2020.

PUBG Mobile Pro Leagues held in 2020

Spring Split

PUBG Mobile Pro League - Spring Split 2020: Thailand League and Finals

PUBG Mobile Pro League - Spring Split 2020: Indonesia League and Finals

PUBG Mobile Pro League - Spring Split 2020: MYSG League and Finals

PUBG Mobile Pro League - Spring Split 2020: Vietnam League and Finals

PUBG Mobile Pro League - Spring Split 2020: Chinese Taipei League and Finals

PUBG Mobile Pro League - Spring Split 2020: Southeast Asia

PUBG Mobile Pro League - Spring Split 2020: South Asia Regular Season and Finals

PUBG Mobile Pro League - Spring Split 2020: Americas

Fall Split

PUBG Mobile Pro League - Fall Split 2020: MYSG League and Finals

PUBG Mobile Pro League - Fall Split 2020: Indonesia League and Finals

PUBG Mobile Pro League - Fall Split 2020: Thailand League and Finals

PUBG Mobile Pro League - Fall Split 2020: Vietnam League and Finals

PUBG Mobile Pro League - Fall Split 2020: Americas and Finals

PUBG Mobile Pro League - Fall Split 2020: Chinese Taipei Regular Season and Finals

PUBG Mobile Pro League - Fall Split 2020: Southeast Asia

PUBG Mobile Pro League - Fall Split 2020: South Asia League and Finals

New PMPLs in 2021

New PMPLs

In a video message James Yang, the Esports Director of PUBG Mobile, revealed the roadmap of esports for 2021. He announced that the tournaments in 2021 would feature a massive prize pool of $14 million, which exceeds the current season's pool by $9 million.

Apart from this, James Yang also revealed the addition of seven new pro leagues into the ecosystem for various regions/countries. They are as follows:

CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) Arabia Region Turkey Western Europe North America Latin America Brazil

The players can watch the complete video below: