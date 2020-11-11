List of all PUBG Mobile redeem codes released in 2020

PUBG Mobile features several fascinating in-game items, including gun skins, cosmetics, etc. The users have to spend the in-game currency – UC to acquire most of the exclusive items. However, it isn’t a feasible option for every player.
The redeem codes allow users to obtain the in-game items for free without much effort. However, these codes can be used only for a limited number of times, and hence they have to be quick to use them.
Let us take a look at the PUBG Mobile redeem codes that were released this year.
All the PUBG Mobile redeem codes released in 2020
- BAPPZEZMTB
- BCCVZBZT8A
- BBKTZEZET3
- BCAHZBIZ88B
- BBKTZDZFW6
- BAPPZCZTUH
- BCAHZMZ64EC
- BCCQZDZSCH
- BCCQZBZCVJ
- BAPPZCZTUH
- BCCQZCZSV7
- BDFOZBZBAT
- BCAHZBBZFVM
- BCAHZBHZ486
- BFHMZBZFHB
- BFHMZGZJ73
- BGDFZBZ5QN
- BGDHZBZUQU
- BGDGZBZGTF
- BFHMZGZJ73
- BFVPZBZ89U
- BGFDZBZC57
- BGFCZBZADK
- BGFBZBZ5SN
- BGFAZBZMRF
- TIFZBIZACZG
- TIFZBJZWMN
- TIFZQZANGC
- D70FYU5N0
- TQIZBZ76F
- BBKRZBZBF9
- JJCZCDZ9U
- NEHZBZ9VX
- NEIZBZKND
- S78FTU2XJ
- BCEAZCUZMPBM
- BCEAZDAZS95U
- BCEAZDBZPJ7G
- BDFPZVZ85B7
- BCEAZDCZTK7P
- BCEAZDDZU5RW
- BDFQZVZ98MQ
- BCEAZDEZDKVB
- BCEAZDFZFSBX
- BDFVZBIZ7KN
- BDFVZVZHAPU
- BDFVZHZK3MU
- BDFVZBGZ5B8
- BDFVZQZ8WW7
- BDFPZDZEN8H
- BDFPZMZ9J8A
- BDFPZTZUAEN
- BDFPZRGZM763
- BDFPZPZPAVW
- BDFPZNZ637C
- BDFPZCZGSSP
- BDFPZBBZ6XM
- BDFPZLZ9CKN
- BDFRZVZA386
- BDFRZHZBTJG
- BDFRZQZJ3GS
- BDFRZBGZVNN
- BDFVZBIZ7KN
- BDFVZVZHAPU
- BDFVZHZK3MU
- BDFVZBGZ5B8
- BDFVZQZ8WW7
- BDFQZIZSXE4
- BDFQZRZGAQJ
- BDFQZGZ33NT
- BDFQZPZBV65
- BDFQZEZ7EUS
- BDFRZBLZAGT
- BDFRZBZRK7T
- BDFRZBAZN8D
- BDFRZKZ255RB
- BDFRZBJZTW3
- BDFRZTZ64NG
- BDFRZIZH9T6
- BDFRZBHZUX3
- BDFRZRZP6MD
- BDFRZZGZPVK4
- BDFVZTZPS5R
- BDFVZIZ885J
- BDFVZBHZFDV
- BDFVZRZFM19
- BDFVZGZAJUK
- BDFRZBFZRD6
- BDFRZPZERFN
- BDFRZEZ33T3
- BDFRZBDZVA5
- BDFRZNZD954
- BDFVZBFZUKM
- BDFVZZ3MXM
- BDFVZEZ5U9G
- BDFVZBDZADK
- BDFVZNZJSQC
- BDFRZNZD954
- BDFRZCZSUDQ
- BDFRZBBZ36D
- BDFRZLZ9HHS
- BDFRZBKZQTT
- BDFQZNZ3CFD
- BDFQZCZBBDE
- BDFQZBBZMGU
- BDFQZLZ4SBR
- PGHZDBTFZ95U
- KARZBZYTR
- BBKTZCZC4Q
- BBVNZBZ4M9
- SD14G84FCC
- JJCZCDZJ9U
- UKUZBZGWF
- R89FPLM9S
- TIFZBHZK4A
- RNUZBZ9QQ
- BAPPZBZXF5
- UKUZBZGWF
- BBKVZBZ6FW
- GPHZDBTFZM24U
- PGHZDBTFZM24U
- CDWMYCQ3N7
- HHJKBQQBD6
- VNUYXVFIO
- DFHMIY52T
Note: There are high chances that many of these codes won’t work. These are just the ones that were released this year so far.
How to use a redeem code in PUBG Mobile?
It is very simple to use redeem codes in PUBG Mobile. Follow the steps given below:
Step 1: Visit the redemption center present on the official website.
Step 2: Fill in all the details like the UID, verification code, and redeem code.
Step 3: Click the redeem button. A dialogue box will appear, prompting the users to verify all the details.
Step 4: After verifying the details, click OK.
You will receive the items via the mail section in PUBG Mobile.
If the redeem code is expired or its limit has been reached, then the players will receive an error message, stating 'Redemption limit reached.' There is no way to fix this error, and all that the users can do is wait for the new codes to come out.
Also read: PUBG Mobile 1.1 Metro Royale early update rewardsPublished 11 Nov 2020, 14:23 IST