List of all PUBG Mobile redeem codes released in 2020

PUBG Mobile features several fascinating in-game items, including gun skins, cosmetics, etc. The users have to spend the in-game currency – UC to acquire most of the exclusive items. However, it isn’t a feasible option for every player.

The redeem codes allow users to obtain the in-game items for free without much effort. However, these codes can be used only for a limited number of times, and hence they have to be quick to use them.

Let us take a look at the PUBG Mobile redeem codes that were released this year.

All the PUBG Mobile redeem codes released in 2020

BAPPZEZMTB

BCCVZBZT8A

BBKTZEZET3

BCAHZBIZ88B

BBKTZDZFW6

BCAHZMZ64EC

BCCQZDZSCH

BCCQZBZCVJ

BCCQZCZSV7

BDFOZBZBAT

BCAHZBBZFVM

BCAHZBHZ486

BFHMZBZFHB

BFHMZGZJ73

BGDFZBZ5QN

BGDHZBZUQU

BGDGZBZGTF

BFVPZBZ89U

BGFDZBZC57

BGFCZBZADK

BGFBZBZ5SN

BGFAZBZMRF

TIFZBIZACZG

TIFZBJZWMN

TIFZQZANGC

D70FYU5N0

TQIZBZ76F

BBKRZBZBF9

JJCZCDZ9U

NEHZBZ9VX

NEIZBZKND

S78FTU2XJ

BCEAZCUZMPBM

BCEAZDAZS95U

BCEAZDBZPJ7G

BDFPZVZ85B7

BCEAZDCZTK7P

BCEAZDDZU5RW

BDFQZVZ98MQ

BCEAZDEZDKVB

BCEAZDFZFSBX

BDFVZBIZ7KN

BDFVZVZHAPU

BDFVZHZK3MU

BDFVZBGZ5B8

BDFVZQZ8WW7

BDFPZDZEN8H

BDFPZMZ9J8A

BDFPZTZUAEN

BDFPZRGZM763

BDFPZPZPAVW

BDFPZNZ637C

BDFPZCZGSSP

BDFPZBBZ6XM

BDFPZLZ9CKN

BDFRZVZA386

BDFRZHZBTJG

BDFRZQZJ3GS

BDFRZBGZVNN

BDFQZIZSXE4

BDFQZRZGAQJ

BDFQZGZ33NT

BDFQZPZBV65

BDFQZEZ7EUS

BDFRZBLZAGT

BDFRZBZRK7T

BDFRZBAZN8D

BDFRZKZ255RB

BDFRZBJZTW3

BDFRZTZ64NG

BDFRZIZH9T6

BDFRZBHZUX3

BDFRZRZP6MD

BDFRZZGZPVK4

BDFVZTZPS5R

BDFVZIZ885J

BDFVZBHZFDV

BDFVZRZFM19

BDFVZGZAJUK

BDFRZBFZRD6

BDFRZPZERFN

BDFRZEZ33T3

BDFRZBDZVA5

BDFRZNZD954

BDFVZBFZUKM

BDFVZZ3MXM

BDFVZEZ5U9G

BDFVZBDZADK

BDFVZNZJSQC

BDFRZCZSUDQ

BDFRZBBZ36D

BDFRZLZ9HHS

BDFRZBKZQTT

BDFQZNZ3CFD

BDFQZCZBBDE

BDFQZBBZMGU

BDFQZLZ4SBR

PGHZDBTFZ95U

KARZBZYTR

BBKTZCZC4Q

BBVNZBZ4M9

SD14G84FCC

JJCZCDZJ9U

UKUZBZGWF

R89FPLM9S

TIFZBHZK4A

RNUZBZ9QQ

BAPPZBZXF5

BBKVZBZ6FW

GPHZDBTFZM24U

CDWMYCQ3N7

HHJKBQQBD6

VNUYXVFIO

DFHMIY52T

Note: There are high chances that many of these codes won’t work. These are just the ones that were released this year so far.

How to use a redeem code in PUBG Mobile?

It is very simple to use redeem codes in PUBG Mobile. Follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the redemption center present on the official website.

Step 2: Fill in all the details like the UID, verification code, and redeem code.

Step 3: Click the redeem button. A dialogue box will appear, prompting the users to verify all the details.

Step 4: After verifying the details, click OK.

You will receive the items via the mail section in PUBG Mobile.

If the redeem code is expired or its limit has been reached, then the players will receive an error message, stating 'Redemption limit reached.' There is no way to fix this error, and all that the users can do is wait for the new codes to come out.

