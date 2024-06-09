List of Wuthering Waves VAs who also voice characters in Genshin Impact

Wuthering Waves and Genshin Impact are currently fierce competitors in the gacha genre. Both open-world RPGs have attracted a large fanbase. While the latter has been in the industry for much longer, the former is making a quick name for itself with its unique characters, excellent combat system, and dystopian world setting.

These two games share a couple of voice actors across various languages. This article lists all the voice actors who have voice acted in Genshin Impact and Wuthering Waves.

Note: This article will use "WW" as an abbreviation for Wuthering Waves and "GI" as an abbreviation for Genshin Impact at times.

List of VAs who voice characters in both Wuthering Waves and Genshin Impact

Verina and Sigewinne share the same Chinese voice actress (Image via Kuro Games and HoYoverse)

There are no English voice actors who have voiced characters in both Wuthering Waves and Genshin Impact. That said, below are the Chinese voice actors who have lent their voices to characters in the hit RPGs made by Kuro Games and HoYoverse:

Chen Tingting (WW's Baizhi and GI's Mona)

(WW's Baizhi and GI's Mona) Sun Ye (WW's Jiyan and GI's Kaeya)

(WW's Jiyan and GI's Kaeya) Jinli (WW's Lingyang and GI's Freminet)

(WW's Lingyang and GI's Freminet) Ma Yang (WW's Rover (Male) and GI's Diluc)

(WW's Rover (Male) and GI's Diluc) Guiniang (WW's Rover (Female) and GI's Sangonomiya Kokomi)

(WW's Rover (Female) and GI's Sangonomiya Kokomi) Song Yuanyuan (WW's Sanhua and GI's Barbara)

(WW's Sanhua and GI's Barbara) Zhao Shuang (WW's Verina and GI's Sigewinne)

(WW's Verina and GI's Sigewinne) Liu Beichen (WW's Yuanwu and GI's Wriothesley)

Here are all the Japanese voice actors whose voices you can hear in Wuthering Waves and Genshin Impact:

Asami Seto (WW's Baizhi and GI's Kujou Sara)

(WW's Baizhi and GI's Kujou Sara) Yu Sasahara (WW's Verina and GI's Lynette)

(WW's Verina and GI's Lynette) Yui Ishikawa (WW's Yangyang and GI's Clorinde)

(WW's Yangyang and GI's Clorinde) Ami Koshimizu (WW's Yinlin and GI's Beidou)

The most notable voice actor from this list is Yui Ishikawa who voiced Mikasa Ackerman from Attack on Titan. She is also the voice actor for Honkai Star Rail's Stelle.

Nam Do-hyeong voices Jiyan and Childe (Image via Kuro Games, Namuwiki, and HoYoverse)

Finally, here are the Korean voice actors that appear in Kuro Games and HoYoverse's RPGs:

Kang Eun-ae (WW's Chixia and GI's Kirara)

(WW's Chixia and GI's Kirara) Serena Lee (WW's Encore and GI's Lynette)

(WW's Encore and GI's Lynette) Nam Doh-hyeong (WW's Jiyan and GI's Tartaglia)

(WW's Jiyan and GI's Tartaglia) Song Ha-rim (WW's Rover (Female) and GI's Bennett)

(WW's Rover (Female) and GI's Bennett) Kang Sae-bom (WW's Yinlin and GI's Layla)

Nam Doh-hyeong is a popular voice actor on this list. He has also voiced characters from other popular games like League of Legends, where he is the voice of Jayce and Rakan.

