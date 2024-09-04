Liu Bang in Honor of Kings: Skills and stats explained

Liu Bang in Honor of Kings is a fresh character that made its debut on the title's global server on September 4, 2024. He is a tank who excels in Clash Lane and roaming support. Furthermore, Liu Bang is a powerful and reliable character with a unique ultimate ability that lets him teleport to his allies and provide support.

This article discusses all the skills and stats of Liu Bang in Honor of Kings.

All abilities of Liu Bang in Honor of Kings

Below are the stats of Liu Bang in Honor of Kings after upgrading to level 5:

Magical Attack: +21

+21 Physical Defense: +38.5

+38.5 Magical Defense: +27

+27 Max Health: +618.5

+618.5 Magical Pierce: +12

+12 Movement Speed: +4

+4 Health/5s: +52

+52 Attack speed: +5%

Passive skill: Royal Ambition

Monarch Ambition is a passive ability of Liu Bang in Honor of Kings that gives him marks every second. When he attacks enemies, these marks allow him to deal extra magic damage. Moreover, if he gathers four marks, his next attack gets even stronger, transforming into a ranged attack that strikes harder and inflicts additional magic damage.

First skill: Dominator's Shield

Once Liu Bang uses his Shield of Hegemony skill, he creates a shield that lasts five seconds and absorbs all damage. When it expires, this shield bursts and inflicts magic damage on all nearby foes. Also, players can end this shield early by using the same skill again.

If enemies break the shield before its expiry duration, it will deal half the magic damage.

Second skill: Staggering Charge

When Liu Bang uses his Double Threat skill, he plunges forward with his sword, hitting all enemies that come his way, rendering a stunning effect for 0.75 seconds. Additionally, the more you charge up this ability, the further he goes with his sword, inflicting extra damage. Note that the maximum charge time of this ability is four seconds.

If you cancel the charge early or the skill is interrupted by enemies, you will get back 40% of the cooldown time.

Ultimate skill: Battlefield Command

Liu Bang's Ultimate skill allows him to pick a teammate and chant, and after 2.2 seconds, he teleports to the chosen ally, providing them with a strong shield. Also, once teleported, he heals himself and nearby allies, fully charges his second skill for 10 seconds, and gains a speed boost.

If you use this skill again after a short chant, Liu Bang teleports instantly. However, doing this explodes his shield, which can hurt allies instead of healing.

