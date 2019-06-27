Live action Final Fantasy TV show is now in the works

We seem to be in a renaissance when it comes to live-action adaptations of video game properties - especially on television. Netflix has just finished production on a series based on The Witcher games, starring Man of Steel's Henry Cavill. There's also a Halo series in the works at HBO, and even Ubisoft's as-of-yet unreleased (and recently delayed) Skull & Bones will have a companion TV show to go along with it.

You can now add Final Fantasy to that list of properties. Final Fantasy XIV, to be exact. (h/t to The Hollywood Reporter)

Hivemind, the production company behind the aforementioned Witcher series, announced the project today, which will be a co-production with Sony Pictures Television and Square Enix. There's no word as of yet where the series will end up, but Hivemind has a first-look deal with Amazon Studios for projects just like this one. Hivemind currently produces The Expanse for the streaming service.

Rather than being based on one of the story-driven single-player titles (like the Final Fantasy VII and XV animated films), or an original idea (the less said about The Spirits Within, the better), the new series will take place in Eorzea, the setting for Square Enix's MMORPG, Final Fantasy XIV. This is to give producers and writers more leeway to craft stories and character without being limited by an existing game's narrative.

Fear not though, FF Fans (what is this, "Stan's Soapbox" from an issue of Thor in the 1970s?)! According to the producers, the series will portray "the struggle between magic and technology in a quest to bring peace to a land in conflict", a common theme in many of the Final Fantasy titles - especially from Final Fantasy VI and onward.

We've also been assured that airships, Chocobos, and at least one character named Cid ill appear on the series, as well.

No word as of yet.

