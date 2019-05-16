Skull & Bones: Ubisoft's pirate epic delayed once again

Well, so much for that prediction.

During today's earnings report, Ubisoft revealed that the Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag-inspired pirate game, Skull & Bones, will be delayed until "after 2019/2020." Considering they're referring to the financial calendar instead of the, you know, regular calendar, that approximates to a little under a year from now. That's also assuming it won't be delayed again.

An Ubisoft representative informed Gamespot (to whom we tip our hat), "For new IPs, it is common to have evolutions of creative vision and this requires more development time." This is good news for people, like us, who want this game to be good, but not so great news for people, also like us, who want to play this game right now.

Even more depressingly, Ubisoft also announced that along with this delay, the title also won't be making an appearance at E3 2019 - so that's at least one I didn't get right. Grrrr. Or Arrrrrgh, I guess.

We’re going to batten down the hatches and push back on the game’s arrival—this is a challenging news for us all, but it’s what’s needed to make Skull & Bones as awesome as it can be!



Our focus remains on quality first and we’re grateful for your undying support ☠️⚔️ pic.twitter.com/ZCt85tY3TG — Skull & Bones (@skullnbonesgame) May 15, 2019

Also, according to Ubisoft, the delay in the game will not have any effect on the planned tie-in TV show, if you're one of the eight people interested in that.

Skull & Bones was originally supposed to be released last year when it was first delayed to, well, right about now, we suppose. The video demos Ubisoft has put out so far, like this one from E3 2017, have shown a lot of promise, so hopefully further delays are just to make the game even better.

Personally, I'm hoping for more work done on the single-player missions, as it feels like they've already put a lot of attention on the multiplayer aspect. Considering the recent success of single-player experiences, like God of War, and the opposite of success of "games as services" titles like Anthem, hopefully this delay is to put more work into that area.

