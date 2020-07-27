LMGs in COD Mobile: All you need to know

COD Mobile offers an extensive collection of weapons which is further divided into several categories based on their characteristics.

The LMG or Light Machine Gun class is one of the most preferred categories of weapons in the game due to their large magazine size, fair damage, decent fire rate and par range. Having said that, a number of players still avoid using LMGs in the game due to their restricted mobility.

There are 5 LMGs present in COD Mobile. They are the S36, the UL736, the Chopper, the RPD and the M4LMG.

LMG in COD Mobile: All you need to know

Most of the LMGs in COD Mobile have a pretty good in-game performance. It all depends on how the players utilise the category of weapons across the modes in the game.

Here are the stats of all the LMGs in COD Mobile:

S36

Damage : 72

: 72 Fire Rate : 75

: 75 Accuracy : 31

: 31 Mobility : 37

: 37 Range: 43

UL736

Damage : 70

: 70 Fire Rate : 60

: 60 Accuracy : 41

: 41 Mobility : 40

: 40 Range: 55

RPD

Damage : 65

: 65 Fire Rate : 65

: 65 Accuracy : 41

: 41 Mobility : 40

: 40 Range: 50

M4LMG

Damage : 60

: 60 Fire Rate : 55

: 55 Accuracy : 56

: 56 Mobility : 40

: 40 Range: 45

Chopper

Damage : 65

: 65 Fire Rate : 75

: 75 Accuracy : 38

: 38 Mobility : 40

: 40 Range: 45

All the LMGs have pretty decent stats but some of them are not efficient in terms of accuracy. Players are, therefore, recommended to use proper attachments to enhance accuracy.

Daily Mission

Today's daily mission

The daily mission in COD Mobile provides players with XP for completing certain tasks. In today's task (27th July), players are required to get five kills using any LMG to obtain 1500 Battle Pass XP.

The task is pretty straightforward. All a player has to do is kill five enemies using LMGs in any mode. It may be said that this mission is much easier to complete it in a single multiplayer match.