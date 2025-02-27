Location of every dart in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Just like almost every Yakuza game ever, Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii also features the iconic game of darts that players can hit up when they are not in the mood to complete main quests or substories. However, the default darts in the title are not that great. So you will need to look for better ones if you want to enjoy a nice game of darts.

There are a variety of darts available in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. While most of them can be bought from different locations, some can only be obtained via exploration.

This guide will help you get your hands on all the darts available in Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

Location of all darts in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Most darts in the title can be bought from stores. The Standard Darts can be purchased from Panthera Sports Kingdom for $50. Silver Darts retail for $100 at the same shop. For Gold Darts, you will need to visit Gorgeous Roger's where these are listed for $1,000. Rose Darts are available at Hyper Ecstacy for $50.00 and Tow Crow Darts can be obtained from Bluebird Gallery for $1,500.

Most darts can be simply purchased from a store (Image via SEGA || YouTube/@Animus Addict)

Pencil and Fork Darts are available at Clean-Clean Household Supplies for $150 and $350, respectively.

Location of Thunder Darts

The last type of Darts, the Thunder Darts, can only be obtained from a Silver Container. Travel West from the dartboards and you will find a Silver Container with the Thunder Darts beside the Resort's back door. Look around carefully and you will easy locate it.

Location of Premier Darts, Wind Darts and Legend Darts

The Premier and Wind Darts can be purchased from Ben's Funky Wagon. The most difficult part, though, is tracking the Wagon as it keeps moving. The Wagon can generally be found near the west end of Downtown Street and the southern entrance to Lantern Street.

As far as the Legend Darts are concerned, you can not get them from any store or vendor in the game. Instead, you will need to complete the Anaconda Shopping Center Photo Rally to acquire them.

For more Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

