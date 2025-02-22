List of all quests and substories from Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii 

Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is the latest game in the Yakuza game series. Following its release, the game received a good response from players worldwide. Unfortunately, it features a short main story. Given the size of the main story, many have been wondering about the number of main missions and side quests available in the game.

Ad

In total, Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii features 5 chapters as part of the main story. Apart from these, there are several side quests as well, referred to as '"substories." In total, there are 31 substories in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

All main quests in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

In total, there are 5 Chapters in Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (Image via SEGA)

Chapter 1: Shipwrecked

Chapter 2: Heart of Darkness

Chapter 3: The Old Man and the Sea

Chapter 4: Treasure Island

Chapter 5: Ya Gotta Keep Livin

Ad

Trending

All substories in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Kamulop, Fortunes Untold

The Symbol of the City, the Street Surfer

An Alo-Happy Rally

The Kitten in District Five

Stay Crazy

The Smartest Pirate Crew!

Dragon Kart in Paradise

The Fastest in Hawaii

The Path to Speed

Snap Those Sickos! Again!

The Sicko Snap Saga

The Magic of Food

Smile Again

Goro's Heart

If I Weren't An Idol

The Miracle Aquarium

The Miracle Aquarium Gaiden

Man of Bronze

I Want To Be Your Nadeshiko

Hironobu Shigeta, 65 Years Old

Coffee & Comedy

The Captain's Return

Corpirate Compliance

When You Wish Upon Some Balls

My Dream Minato Girl

#MyNewFriend

Hello, World!

Can You Keep A Secret?

Truth

Lovely Traveler

The One

Ad

Check out our other gaming articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.