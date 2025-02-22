  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • List of all quests and substories from Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii 

List of all quests and substories from Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii 

By Sarthak Khanna
Modified Feb 22, 2025 08:43 GMT
Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii takes approximately 15 hours to complete (Image via SEGA)
Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii takes approximately 15 hours to complete (Image via SEGA)

Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is the latest game in the Yakuza game series. Following its release, the game received a good response from players worldwide. Unfortunately, it features a short main story. Given the size of the main story, many have been wondering about the number of main missions and side quests available in the game.

Ad

In total, Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii features 5 chapters as part of the main story. Apart from these, there are several side quests as well, referred to as '"substories." In total, there are 31 substories in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

All main quests in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

In total, there are 5 Chapters in Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (Image via SEGA)
In total, there are 5 Chapters in Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (Image via SEGA)
  • Chapter 1: Shipwrecked
  • Chapter 2: Heart of Darkness
  • Chapter 3: The Old Man and the Sea
  • Chapter 4: Treasure Island
  • Chapter 5: Ya Gotta Keep Livin
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

All substories in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

  • Kamulop, Fortunes Untold
  • The Symbol of the City, the Street Surfer
  • An Alo-Happy Rally
  • The Kitten in District Five
  • Stay Crazy
  • The Smartest Pirate Crew!
  • Dragon Kart in Paradise
  • The Fastest in Hawaii
  • The Path to Speed
  • Snap Those Sickos! Again!
  • The Sicko Snap Saga
  • The Magic of Food
  • Smile Again
  • Goro's Heart
  • If I Weren't An Idol
  • The Miracle Aquarium
  • The Miracle Aquarium Gaiden
  • Man of Bronze
  • I Want To Be Your Nadeshiko
  • Hironobu Shigeta, 65 Years Old
  • Coffee & Comedy
  • The Captain's Return
  • Corpirate Compliance
  • When You Wish Upon Some Balls
  • My Dream Minato Girl
  • #MyNewFriend
  • Hello, World!
  • Can You Keep A Secret?
  • Truth
  • Lovely Traveler
  • The One
Ad

Check out our other gaming articles here:

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी