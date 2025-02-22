List of all quests and substories from Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii 

Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is the latest game in the Yakuza game series. Following its release, the game received a good response from players worldwide. Unfortunately, it features a short main story. Given the size of the main story, many have been wondering about the number of main missions and side quests available in the game.
In total, Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii features 5 chapters as part of the main story. Apart from these, there are several side quests as well, referred to as '"substories." In total, there are 31 substories in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.
All main quests in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii
- Chapter 1: Shipwrecked
- Chapter 2: Heart of Darkness
- Chapter 3: The Old Man and the Sea
- Chapter 4: Treasure Island
- Chapter 5: Ya Gotta Keep Livin
All substories in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii
- Kamulop, Fortunes Untold
- The Symbol of the City, the Street Surfer
- An Alo-Happy Rally
- The Kitten in District Five
- Stay Crazy
- The Smartest Pirate Crew!
- Dragon Kart in Paradise
- The Fastest in Hawaii
- The Path to Speed
- Snap Those Sickos! Again!
- The Sicko Snap Saga
- The Magic of Food
- Smile Again
- Goro's Heart
- If I Weren't An Idol
- The Miracle Aquarium
- The Miracle Aquarium Gaiden
- Man of Bronze
- I Want To Be Your Nadeshiko
- Hironobu Shigeta, 65 Years Old
- Coffee & Comedy
- The Captain's Return
- Corpirate Compliance
- When You Wish Upon Some Balls
- My Dream Minato Girl
- #MyNewFriend
- Hello, World!
- Can You Keep A Secret?
- Truth
- Lovely Traveler
- The One
