Location of Purple Falling Penstemon in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Purple Falling Penstemon is a purple flower that you will find in Disney Dreamlight Valley. You need the flower to start quests and craft items that will come in handy when playing the game. However, due to this flower's limited availability and long respawn times, you have to be very efficient when collecting it.

This guide will help you locate and use Purple Falling Penstemon in Disney Dreamlight Valley. We’ll also provide you with some crafting recipes and information on quests that require the flower.

Where to find Purple Falling Penstemon in Disney Dreamlight Valley

It can take up to two hours for all flowers to respawn (Image via Gameloft || Youtube@n00bski Gaming)

You can find Purple Falling Penstemon only in The Plaza. This area can have a maximum of four Purple Falling Penstemons at a time. When you grab one, another one will spawn after 30 minutes. Hence, it can take up to two hours for all four flowers to fully respawn.

If you want to make the collection process easier, make sure to grab these flowers at the earliest so that the respawn timer resets sooner. The game will only create a new Purple Falling Penstemon if you’ve picked the one that is already in the Plaza. To collect the flower, walk up to it and interact with it, and it will be added to your Foraging Collection.

In case you need to use this flower for crafting or a quest, you can put it in the world by selecting it from your inventory and using the "Drop" option. If a quest requires you to pick a flower, you can often skip the hassle by dropping it from your inventory and picking it up to meet the requirement.

Crafting uses for Purple Falling Penstemon

Purple Falling Penstemon is an important ingredient in several crafting recipes. You will need two Purple Falling Penstemons, two Dandelions, and two Green Rising Penstemons to create the Yellow, Green, and Purple Flower Rectangle. It is a piece of furniture that is required for your crafting collection in the game.

The Pretty Flower Basket also requires two Purple Falling Penstemons, two Red Falling Penstemons, a Red Daisy, and Fiber. This basket is required for the Wall-E’s Extravaganza quest.

Quests that require Purple Falling Penstemon

You will need the flower for the quest A Prince in a Disguise (Image via Gameloft || Youtube@Adearx)

You’ll need Purple Falling Penstemon to complete several important quests. In A Prince in Disguise, you must collect three Purple Falling Penstemons to craft the Book Kit.

Moving on, in the quest These Legs Were Made for Walking, Ursula will ask you to deliver three Purple Falling Penstemons. Likewise, the flower is needed to craft a Pretty Flower Basket in Blooming and Blossoming and for making Purple Pigment in Lair Sweet Lair.

Since the flowers respawn every 30 minutes, make it a habit to check the Plaza regularly. If you need to gather multiple flowers quickly, pick them all at once to reset the respawn timer. This will help you gather enough Purple Falling Penstemons for crafting and quest objectives without waiting too long.

